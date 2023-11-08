Medina voters decide on deer culling within city limits
Medina voters are heading to the polls to decide on several state and local issues including Issue 17, which would allow deer hunting within city limits to combat the rising deer population.
Medina voters are heading to the polls to decide on several state and local issues including Issue 17, which would allow deer hunting within city limits to combat the rising deer population.
“He does the same thing over and over and over,” said the ex-president’s former right-hand man.
The Florida governor goaded the former president about why he won't debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
The MSNBC host called it “the stupidest possible thing he could say” under oath.
The Arkansas governor, who was press secretary under the former president, had avoided backing him for 2024.
Reuters/Tasos Katopodis, Kevin WurmProsecutors in Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. election subversion trial filed a rebuttal against his request to dismiss charges as “meritless,” writing, “The defendant stands alone in American history for his alleged crimes. No other president has engaged in conspiracy and obstruction to overturn valid election results and illegitimately retain power.” Trump had previously claimed that because his attempt to influence the election failed, he shouldn’t be accus
After Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that Trump should get a "better sketch artist" in court, and called her work a travesty, the artist hit back.
Trump holds a commanding lead less than three months from the Iowa caucuses. But the Iowa governor's backing provides DeSantis some needed momentum.
In a separate line of questioning, Trump also seemingly forgot he'd stopped being president by 2021.
Donald Trump was not the only person to attract attention when his fraud trial began in Manhattan.
The judge quickly lost patience with Donald Trump's long 'essay' answers during his testimony, saying: 'This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom.'
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire. Loblaw Companies Ltd. said it’s worried the code could "raise food prices for Canadians by more than $1 billion" in a letter sent to members of both the steering committee developing the code and the industry sub-committee on Nov. 1, and obtained by The Canadian Press. The grocer cannot endorse the code in its current form, wrote ch
Norman Ornstein said he didn't want to "sugar-coat" recent polls and the reasons behind the numbers, which "we will have to explore for many years."
“I can’t imagine having a client like this,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.
In the book, a Joe Biden-like "Señor Banana" underhandedly defeats an orange that resembles Donald Trump in a literal race to become the president.
“When a defendant honestly believes he can’t possibly get a fair trial from the judge, one of the tactics is to antagonize the judge to a point of causing reversible errors,” celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz says of the strategy
Fox NewsDonald Trump’s whiny and rambling testimony Monday in his civil fraud trial in New York was captured by a courtroom sketch artist whose depiction of the former president could use some improvements, former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News’ The Five. When asked if she had any advice for Trump, the Fox News co-host said he should just “keep doing what he’s doing,” adding: “I would advise him to ask for a better sketch artist, because I think that does not
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The field of candidates onstage for the third Republican presidential debate will be the smallest yet. Five hopefuls will participate in Wednesday night’s debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, according to the Republican National Committee. To have qualified for the third debate, candidates needed at least 4% support in two national polls or 4% in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states — Iowa,
While Trump jokes that his former attorney is so loyal, the feds could put him in “solitary” confinement and he still wouldn’t say anything negative about his idol
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
The Pennsylvania senator accused the California governor of running for president but not having “the guts to announce it,” according to NBC News.