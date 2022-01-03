Medical workers nervous as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise amid building Omicron wave
Medical workers are growing nervous as COVID-19-related hospitalizations rise, signalling a building Omicron wave.
With a clean bill of health, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes joined his team’s top players against the Knicks and didn’t hide how proud he was of the way they played together. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday.
Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets overcame a first-period, two-goal deficit to hold off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 Sunday in their return from a two-week hiatus.
Jalen Hurts got a close look at some Eagles fans in Washington thanks to a collapsing rail.
The competition has made the prospect of tanking a little less guilt-inducing, but Toronto shouldn’t look to replicate last year’s lottery outcome.
Josh Allen made some mistakes with his arm, but made up for them with his legs.
Lionel Messi is in his hometown of Argentina.
Antonio Brown's departure leaves a big hole for Tampa Bay.
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Golden Knights wing Max Pacioretty and Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for December.
Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown was off the team after Sunday's game.
Seals-Jones barreled into a cameraman and another sideline staffer before landing on his back by a sideline wall.
Rams defenders were infighting less than five minutes into Sunday's game.
The Rush: Packers clinch 1st place in NFC, Antonio Brown walks off the job mid-game
The ends had already justified the means one year ago, when Brown helped Arians and Brady win another Super Bowl. This season was the result of greed, even through the vaccination embarrassment.
Dalton Del Don analyzes all the fantasy results from Week 17's NFL Sunday action.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points, Malik Monk added 22 and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 on Sunday night for the first time in three meetings this season. A couple of streaks came to an end in the Lakers' first game of the new year: James’ run of seven straight games with at least 30 points and Russell Westbrook’s stretch of four straight triple-doubles. Westbrook finished with 20 points, three rebounds and five assists. Naz Reid led the
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings’ offense didn’t show much sign of life without Kirk Cousins around. By the end of the night, the Vikings’ playoff hopes were dead. Two nights after their starting quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Vikings fell 37-10 to the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Minnesota’s loss, coupled with Philadelphia’s 20-16 victory at Washington earlier in the day, clinched a playoff berth for the Eagles and eliminated the Vikings