Mebane man charged with exploitation of a minor
Mebane man charged with exploitation of a minor
Mebane man charged with exploitation of a minor
BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time
BEIJING — Yuzuru Hanyu hoped to leap four and a half revolutions into figure skating's history books. In one of the most anticipated moments of the men's singles event at the Beijing Olympics, the Japanese superstar had hoped to become the first skater in history to land a quad Axel in competition. In eighth place after the short program, he had nothing to lose. But the two-time Olympic champion fell as soon as his blade touched the ice upon landing. Twelve years after American Evan Lysacek won
BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has its first Olympic skeleton champion. Christopher Grotheer was a runaway winner in the men’s skeleton event that ended Friday night, the first German to win gold in the discipline where sliders navigate the icy chute headfirst at speeds that can exceed 80 mph. Grotheer’s four-run time over two days of competition was 4:01.01. Axel Jungk, another German, won the silver medal in 4:01.67 and Yan Wengang of China won the bronze
BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric
No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D
BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res
Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad
BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi
BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start
In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Westbrook was out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers because of lower back tightness. It was the first game Westbrook has missed this season. The Lakers were playing the second of a back-to-back at Portland, after falling 131-116 at home against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Westbrook had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 10 assists and four turnovers against the Bucks. He was taken out with 2:34 left in the third quarter and
Six seasons and two teams into an often-turbulent NFL career, Jalen Ramsey finally is on the stage where he starts every season expecting to play. The Super Bowl. Ramsey says it feels good. Really good. “It means a lot to be in this position with this team and with these guys,” Ramsey said Monday. “I mean obviously this is the highest achievement that you can achieve in our profession, so it means a lot. And I'm super grateful and I'm cherishing all these moments.” The man who calls himself the
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump
BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson shocked herself by making the U.S. Olympic team four years ago. Barely confident of staying upright after just four months on the ice, she was just happy to be in Pyeongchang. Now, she’s the favorite for speedskating gold in Beijing. “This time around I’m coming in swinging and I’ve got my sights set,” she said. The former inline and roller derby skater from balmy Ocala, Florida, has made huge strides since 2018, when she finished 24th in the 500 meters in South Korea
OTTAWA — Matt Murray won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Thursday he was on the opposite end of their attack as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Murray made 42 saves but it came in a losing cause, as Casey DeSmith made 26 saves and Jeff Carter scored the game’s winning goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 2-0 victory. “They were dialed in on all aspects of the game and a pretty textbook game by them. We battled, we stayed in the game and if we had gotten one it could have
WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday
"Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.
The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs