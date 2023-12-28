What would it mean for Nick Saban & Jim Harbaugh’s legacies to win the Rose Bowl? | College Football Enquirer
Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss how the Alabama and Michigan coaches would be impacted by winning in the "Granddaddy of them all" and getting one step closer to a national championship.