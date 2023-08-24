Meals on Wheels checks in on vulnerable through heat wave
Meals on Wheels checked in on the vulnerable despite the heat wave.
The Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate drew in Michael Jordan.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry saying he's the greatest point guard of all time.
The rapper personally escorted the Lakers star and his son to their seats at his concert in Los Angeles on Monday
Kimberly Jane Abbott Van Gundy, the wife of longtime NBA coach and television analyst Stan Van Gundy, has “passed away unexpectedly,” the family said. No cause of death was announced. She was 61.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks. The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks' trade secrets. The lawsuit claimed that secrets including scouting and play frequency reports, along with a prep book and a link to valuable so
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team. Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request. Harden picked up his play
Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss why the frontcourt duo could decide whether or not Canada qualifies for the 2024 Olympics. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vince Goodwill is joined by The Athletic’s Law Murray on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to talk about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s futures, or lack thereof, with the Los Angeles Clippers after the 2023-24 season. Subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unquestionably Canada's No. 1 option, RJ Barrett has shown a scoring versatility that will pay dividends during crunch time. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.
Lonzo Ball posted video evidence to debunk Stephen A. Smith's claim that the Chicago Bulls point guard won't be able to return from a knee injury.
Kobe Bryant would have been 45 on Wednesday. Lakers fans and others are celebrating the late NBA legend on his birthday and Thursday, which is Kobe Bryant Day.
MADRID (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined former NBA great Steve Nash as a minority owner of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca. Tuesday's announcement came a few months after Mallorca restructured its ownership, with club president Andy Kohlberg acquiring the shares of former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to become majority owner. "I’m a friend of Andy Kohlberg and we were talking this summer," Kerr said. “He told me about the change in ownership, and offered m
The NBA fines James Harden $100,000 for saying he would not play for his club the Philadelphia 76ers after trade talks break down.
Steve Kerr and Steve Nash are now both shareholders in Real Mallorca, which just started its third straight season in Spain’s top league this summer.
The NBA fined James Harden $100,000 after the veteran guard called Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar and said he wouldn't play for any team that employs the executive, the league announced.
The Duke of Sussex warned his pregnant wife Meghan Markle after becoming "paranoid" during their first tour as a married couple in 2018.
Sidney Powell, Ray Smith and Jenna Ellis via Fulton County JailIt’s been a busy 48 hours at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, where at least nine of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants had surrendered by Wednesday evening for their alleged roles in conspiring to reverse the outcome of the state’s 2020 presidential election results.Disgraced lawyer and alleged “coup author” John Eastman and bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher Scott Hall were the first to turn themselves in on Tue
British security sources believe that the shooting down of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet was carried out by the FSB intelligence agency on the orders of Vladimir Putin.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be attending King Charles' family gathering in Scotland this summer it has been reported, but is this why?
The former president is reportedly following through on a promise to help his alleged co-conspirator after Giuliani pleaded with him to pay his legal bills.