Mead's first career home run (1)

Curtis Mead smashes his first career home run to left field, cutting the Rays' deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
The Lightning and Steven Stamkos may belong together, but it won't be easy to get an extension done with so many factors at play.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
With six of their final nine games against the Rays, the Blue Jays will need to fare well against their AL East rival to make the postseason.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has been successful on the wing in recent years, but the team is trying something new.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen were an estimated eight over par for the front nine.
As of Tuesday night, Tom Willis had thrown the first pitch at 29 different Major League Baseball stadiums, with just one more to go.
Max Verstappen, who was fined in Singapore, feels that every incident has to be judged individually by the stewards.
VANCOUVER — Tennis great and Team World captain John McEnroe is sharing his frustration over what he see as a lack of cooperation and care from tennis organization officials when it comes to the Laver Cup. Players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- who all played in last year's competition -- are all missing from the line-up this year due to scheduling issues or injuries. The tournament also lacks a world No. 1 or single Grand Slam title winner