McHugh K's Guerrero Jr.

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Collin McHugh strikes out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a breaking ball to end the bottom of the 1st

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories