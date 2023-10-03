McHenna Brown delivers gorgeous header leading Saranac high school girls soccer to 1-0 win over Beekmantown

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice. The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team's first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black. It's become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look. “I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is