McEnany: Six more states file to join Texas election lawsuit

DENVER — Darian Stewart’s farewell to football came complete with one last gathering of the “ No Fly Zone ” members reminiscing, rejoicing and, of course, razzing one another.The 32-year-old former safety announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, saying he has turned his focus to his foundation in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wants to give back to his alma mater, the University of South Carolina.“Today I’m officially announcing my retirement. And I’m happy, I’m ready. This was the perfect time with COVID going on and I’m ready for the next journey,” Stewart said on a Zoom call with members of the media and some of his former Denver Broncos teammates.Stewart's decade in the NFL included stops in St. Louis, Baltimore and Tampa but it was in Denver where he made his mark.He was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and after four seasons he joined the Ravens in 2014.When Gary Kubiak left his job as Baltimore's offensive co-ordinator to take over the head coaching job in Denver in 2015, he brought along Stewart, whose hard-hitting style quickly rounded out one of the best secondaries in NFL history, one that included cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib and Bradley Roby and fellow thumper safety T.J. Ward.“It was everything, man,” Stewart said. “Before I signed there, I knew what that group was doing and when I had an opportunity to be a part of it, I didn’t flinch ... and that was one of the best decisions that I could have made.”Stewart intercepted Tom Brady's pass in the AFC championship that year and, in the Broncos’ 24-10 win over Carolina in the Super Bowl, he forced a fumble, sacked Cam Newton once, hit him two other times and broke up two of his throws.The Broncos were heavy underdogs that day but Denver's defence brought home the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy in Peyton Manning's final game.“It was just a swag, a confidence that we had going in,” Stewart said. “It was all year long. You couldn’t deny what we were doing. We were making plays week in, week out throughout the season, in close games. So, going into that week, we knew that Carolina, that they hadn’t played a defence like us.”Stewart played three more stellar seasons in Denver before finishing up his career in Tampa last year.Stewart was asked on the Zoom how he ever got a word in edgewise in Denver with the likes of the loquacious Talib, Ward and Harris around?“I didn’t get much in,” Stewart said, chuckling. “Those boys, it was a joke session every day. And that was one of the bright moments of my career, just coming in there, everybody got it. Nobody was exempt from getting joked on. So, that was fun to see and what fun to be around.”Talib, Ward and Roby all joined the videoconference to offer props and praise, and Talib, who retired in September and now hosts a podcast in Dallas, had a question for Stewart.“Congrats my boy, definitely one of my all-time favourite teammates, man, the way you played the games now, I really admired that,” Talib said.Talib then asked what made Stewart play like he did.“I always wanted them to feel me, anytime I came into a tackle,” Stewart said. “So, I always tried to go for the big hit. You don’t always get that, but for me, it was just not to even think twice."Ward was up next and he didn't really have a question, just some praise and a little hint about his own future.“Stew, congratulations, brother,” Ward said. “You know I love you like no other, man. Congratulations on your retirement, man. The best safety I ever played with. ... Hey, I’m so happy for you, bro. Respect always and love, bro. You know you’re my dawg, A1.”“I love you,” Stewart replied. “Yes sir.”“Yes sir, that’s what up. Love you, too, bro," Ward said. "Congratulations, and I’m probably not far behind you with my announcement.”Stewart told him to “take some time,” then thanked everyone for their well wishes. As he was signing off, Roby darted in to tell him he, too, had mad love and respect for him.“I got much respect for you,” Stewart replied. “I love you.”And thus ended the final gathering of the “No Fly Zone.”___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision.The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the team hadn’t announced the move. An official announcement is expected Friday, according to one of the people.Andy MacPhail is the Phillies' current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss.Dombrowski has led baseball operations for Montreal, Miami, Detroit and Boston, winning World Series titles with the Marlins in 1997 and Red Sox in 2018.The 64-year-old Dombrowski was fired by Boston in September 2019 amid a disappointing follow-up to the championship run.Dombrowski is known for aggressively acquiring established major league talent, both by spending on free agents and trading away top prospects. He'll take over a franchise unlikely to do much of the former in the near future due to existing big contracts and the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told the AP last week the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t officially released the figures.The Phillies signed slugger Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year deal in 2019, and they have millions more tied up in deals for Zack Wheeler, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and Aaron Nola.Philadelphia finished 28-32 last season, one win shy of ending a nine-year playoff drought. The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since taking five straight division titles, two National League pennants and one World Series crown from 2007-11.___AP Sports Writer Jake Seiner contributed to this report.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Maaddi, The Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver defensive co-ordinator Ed Donatell’s harrowing experience with the coronavirus weakened his body but awakened his spirit.“The big takeaway is you miss the contact with people, that day-to-day contact with your players on the field, with your fellow coaches, coaching in games. I’ve never been deprived of that and it wasn’t a lot of fun,” Donatell said Thursday in his first public comments since testing positive for COVID-19 on Halloween.“But I learned some things,” Donatell added. “I learned how special a lot of things are in life, and how important your health is. There are times when you got to press the pause button.”Donatell hopes to travel with the Broncos (4-8) to their game against the Carolina Panthers (4-8) this weekend, where he’d direct Denver’s defence from the coaching box so he wouldn't have to spend three hours standing.Donatell missed six games and last month and he spent five days in a Denver hospital with breathing difficulties.“When something like that happens, it’s really weakens your body — five days. So, then you’ve got to battle back with your strength and cardio and that’s where I am,” Donatell said.The 63-year-old is one of two people in the NFL known to have been hospitalized because of the virus that has killed more than 280,000 Americans. The other is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead.“You asked me if I was ever nervous? I think everybody should be nervous,” Donatell said. “I wouldn’t be telling you the truth if I didn’t think so because there’s so many unknowns about this virus. There are so many unknowns about it. It’s not like a normal disease where people can tell you, ‘Hey, this is what’s happened in the past.’“You’re wondering how far is this thing going to go? But again, hats off to the medical team. They were right there with me, five-star treatment the whole way and ready to go. Vic Fangio was extremely co-operative with my schedule, and we put it all together.”Except for the five days he was hospitalized, Donatell attended virtual meetings throughout his hiatus and he returned to work on a part-time basis two weeks ago, gradually increasing his workload and trips into team headquarters.Broncos sports medicine director Steve Antonopoulos nixed the notion of Donatell flying to Kansas City last weekend because it was a night game and the team plane didn’t return to Denver until 3 a.m.“Sleep insomnia can be part of this; it was part of my case,” Donatell said. “We’re working through it. (Strength and conditioning coach) Loren Landow has been doing a great job with me getting my strength back and my cardio back. I just can’t wait to get back.”Secondary coach Renaldo Hill and defensive quality control assistant Chris Beake filled in at practices but Donatell's prolonged absence affected his players.“We missed him tremendously,” safety Justin Simmons said, adding that when Donatell was hospitalized, “it just kind of sunk back into reality: this thing is real, everyone’s living through this, we’re in a pandemic.”Donatell knew he'd be peppered with questions about his experience, but said he wants to focus on his health now, not his illness.“You need your health to do your best work in anything — that’s family, your relationships, your work,” Donatell said. “So, that makes you stop for a minute because you need it, and I haven’t had anything like that in my life. But no, I’m not thinking about it. I want my strength levels. They’re not what they were before I had this. But they will be. It’s just a temporary setback and I’m ready to roll.”Donatell thanked the Broncos’ medical team for his care, his players for their concern and fans for their well wishes.He said he had never missed a game in his life, which includes four decades of coaching, so watching the Broncos on television felt awkward.“I don’t like it. I can’t see enough of the whole picture,” Donatell said. “It’s really a weird experience when you know the calls, you were involved in creating the game plan, and you’re not there. ... It’s just a weird experience. There’s things you can pick up and draw from that, but I’d rather not do that again.”Fangio is excited to get his old friend back on game day.“Ed’s got a veteran set of eyes. We can speak the same language really quick,” Fangio said. “We have a memory bank of things that have built up over 10 years. He’s got an experienced diet seeing things on the field, and he’ll be a tremendous help if we can get him back.”NOTES: QB Drew Lock (back) was added to the Broncos’ injury report, but he was a full participant in practice. ... Blake Bortles rejoined Lock and backup QB Brett Rypien at practice Thursday after being isolated for eight days following the QB room’s COVID-19 slip-up two weeks ago. OC Pat Shurmur said that going forward, “it’s a day-to-day decision whether we bring him over here or not.” ... The Broncos activated KR Diontae Spencer from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed CB Essang Bassey (knee) on IR.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The way the New York Giants defence has played this season, co-ordinator Pat Graham is almost certainly going to be considered for some head coaching jobs at the end of the season.The 41-year-old Graham has transformed a defence that gave up 451 points last season into one that is now ranked 10th in the league and fourth against the run heading into Sunday's game against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-6).The defence has been at the forefront of the four-game winning streak that has catapulted the Giants (5-7) into first place in the NFC East.During the run, the defence has given up 20 or fewer points in all four wins, with the most impressive performance coming last weekend in the 17-12 win over Russell Wilson and the high-scoring Seattle Seahawks. The point total was a season low for Pete Carroll's team.The easy-going Graham shrugged off suggestions he would be in the mix for a head coaching job next season.“I’m not smart enough to think ahead of today,” the Yale graduate said Thursday. “I’m trying to get better today. I need to get ready for third down versus Arizona on Sunday. I can’t even think about it like that, to be honest with you. That’s all I’m really focused on. Third down and two-minute today. Finish up early downs and get ready for red area. Right before here, I was going through red area meetings. I can’t think about that stuff, to be honest with you.”His players have nothing but praise for Graham.Defensive back Logan Ryan said Graham is a great human being, who listens to players, outworks everyone and isn't afraid to move players to different positions on the field on a weekly basis to confuse opposing teams.“What we ran last week isn’t necessarily what we’re going to run this week because it might not give us the best chance to beat the Arizona Cardinals, which is all we care about,” said Ryan, who worked with Graham in New England.“I just think his willingness to keep working, not to say, ‘Ah, I’ve got it. I’m the best co-ordinator. I’m up for a head coaching job. I’m going to just run what I ran last week, it was a masterpiece.’ No, he’s going to go back to the lab, come out with 25 new defences and we’re going to try to run them and see what looks good and what doesn’t.”Players have responded. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is having a career year with 8 1/2 sacks. Tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has stuffed the middle with little recognition. Ryan and fellow free agents, inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback James Bradberry, have been outstanding.Even injuries to linebackers Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines and Kyler Fackrell have been overcome. Rookie linebackers Tae Crowder, Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin have been ready when needed.Martinez said Graham is a guy who gets straight to the point. Players know when they mess up and they are just as quickly taught how not to do it again.There is also a lighter side to Graham. He kids Martinez about going to Stanford and it being a safety school for many students. Martinez says the same thing to him about Yale“I think that’s that kind of other side to him where he takes a step back from the X’s and O’s, and kind of has fun with guys,” Martinez said.“Yeah, he’s just an awesome guy. He’s able to adapt. He’s young, young enough to be able to relate to us. It’s just been awesome to kind of see him not as my position coach, which I had him before, but also to flourish as a defensive co-ordinator around everybody.”If the Giants continue playing the way they have been, Graham will be in demand.NOTES: QB Daniel Jones was limited in practice for the second straight day. Coach Joe Judge did not know whether Jones would be able to play Sunday. If not, Colt McCoy will get a second straight start. Also limited were Martinez (back), CB Darnay Holmes (knee) and T Matt Peart (ankle).___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Canavan, The Associated Press
