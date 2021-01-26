McDonald's to bring back spicy chicken McNuggets
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what McDonald's bringing back spicy chicken McNuggets means for consumers.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what McDonald's bringing back spicy chicken McNuggets means for consumers.
One year has passed since the death of Kobe Bryant. Let’s remember. Let’s heal.
Magic Johnson, Paul George, Trae Young, and many others honored Kobe Bryant on social media.
Mark Murphy isn't reading too much into Aaron Rodgers' post-game comments.
Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell will be out for the "foreseeable future" with an injury, but Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk is denying any intent.
Everyone will again be watching the vote totals for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, but the math says no candidate is likely to be voted in.
The Phillies are reportedly striking a five-year, $115.5 million deal to keep star catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Kobe Bryant was an unorthodox genius on the court, and often controversial off it. The Lakers' legend's legacy is clear to see in today's NBA but his influence went well beyond the men's game.
A year after Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically died, Vanessa Bryant shared a letter she received from Gianna's best friend.
Jake Paul is going to take on a professional fighter in April.
The Kirill Kaprizov Show is here to stay, but there are also several other rookies worth monitoring in fantasy hockey.
How has James Harden fared so far as a member of the Brooklyn Nets? Let's break down those results and more fantasy basketball news and notes.
Redemption? Not exactly. But next Sunday marks a significant moment for both former Steeler stars.
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams are openly contemplating the possibility of a near future without quarterback Jared Goff. General manager Les Snead on Tuesday echoed coach Sean McVay's pointed uncertainty last week about the prospects of Goff, the fifth-year starter who led the Rams to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The former No. 1 overall draft pick's four-year, $134 million contract starts next season, but Goff is coming off a second straight underwhelming campaign at the centre of the Rams' offence, which has declined sharply overall since its Super Bowl season. When asked whether Goff definitely will be with the Rams in 2021, Snead replied: “What I can say is Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment, and it's way too early to speculate. The future, that's a beautiful mystery.” McVay raised eyebrows last week following the Rams' playoff loss at Green Bay when he said Goff would have to compete for a starting job just like everyone else next season — a noble sentiment, but a practical improbability for a player with $110 million guaranteed in one of the NFL's biggest contracts. McVay and Snead both emphasized they want more out of Goff, and their public uncertainty about the quarterback's future could be a motivational tactic to encourage growth from a player who appears to have stagnated a bit. Or the Rams seriously could be foreshadowing a move on from Goff, even with the calamitous salary cap situation it could create. “Moving on from Jared Goff, the money we've invested in him, that's not easy to overcome,” Snead said when pressed on whether it was even possible to move a player with Goff’s contract. “But this is a cap-based system. ... Anything can be done in a cap-based system. Every team right now that's over the cap, I bet all those teams figure it out. There's ways to do it.” Indeed, Snead has pulled off many remarkable moves against cap constraints during his bold tenure with the Rams. Los Angeles cut running back Todd Gurley and traded receiver Brandin Cooks a year ago when both had massive contracts, yet still absorbed the cap hits and fielded a roster that went 10-6 and finished second in the NFC West before beating division winner Seattle in the post-season. Snead also praised Goff for his toughness and his overall success under McVay in the past four years, during which only Tom Brady has more than Goff's 42 victories as a starting quarterback. “Once we're refreshed, emotions removed, we'll sit down and try to figure it out, especially on the offensive side of the ball," Snead said. “I know Sean wants to get back to being more explosive, scoring more points, not turning the ball over as much. ... There has been success there, and now the goal is to look at the model, see if there's some tweaks to be made to make sure we get back to who we were, and advance to those next two (playoff) games.” Goff has been the Rams' starting quarterback since midway through his rookie season in 2016. He has led the Rams to four straight winning seasons, three playoff berths and one NFC title during McVay's tenure. Yet Goff clearly doesn't yet rank among the NFL's top quarterbacks by most statistical measures, or in the eyes of opponents who often build defensive game plans attempting to force Goff to beat them. Goff frequently appeared to be a budding star in his first two seasons under McVay when the Rams ranked first (2017) and second (2018) in the NFL in points scored, but he hasn't built on that success. His 38 turnovers over the past two seasons are the second most in the NFL, and Snead pointed out the Rams' dissatisfaction with those mistakes. Los Angeles also hasn't done much to help Goff from a personnel perspective. The Rams haven't added any significant offensive skill-position talent in that three-year stretch other than running back Cam Akers, who only contributed during an impressive second half of the just-completed season. Goff passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions and six lost fumbles over 15 games last season. “There were steps forward, steps back, steps forward again,” Snead said when asked to evaluate Goff's 2020 season. “It's a hard position. You've got to learn those lessons (and) apply them in real time, which is not the easiest thing to do.” The Rams have a history of sacrificing good in a quest for great: After last season, McVay dismissed defensive co-ordinator Wade Phillips and turned over his defence to rookie co-ordinator Brandon Staley, who promptly turned an above-average defence into the best in the NFL. “We want to get better,” Snead said. “We want to continue doing things so we can advance to those next two games. We're in the business of assessing what we've done, building a model and then taking action to figure out how we can make the model better. That's quarterbacks, that's receivers, that's everyone.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
Marcus Brady understands the historical significance of being an offensive co-ordinator in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts promoted Brady to the position Monday, just three years after the former CFL player/coach came aboard as an assistant quarterback coach. Brady becomes just the third current Black offensive co-ordinator in the NFL after Kansas City's Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay's Byron Leftwich. Kansas City and Tampa Bay meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. "I understand my position, I understand what's going on in the media because it's a topic of discussion," Brady told reporters on a videoconference Tuesday. "I understand I've got to go out there and do a great job. "It's my responsibility . . . to go out and produce so others get the same opportunities that I've been blessed with here." Indianapolis promoted Brady from quarterback coach to replace Nick Sirianni, who left to become the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach. The Colts are expected to name Scott Milanovich, who resigned Monday as head coach of the CFL's Edmonton Football Team, as their new quarterback coach although Brady wouldn't confirm that Tuesday. It's been a meteoric rise in Indianapolis for Brady, a 41-year-old San Diego native entering his 13th year as a pro coach. Brady began as a receivers coach in 2009 with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes under head coach Marc Trestman after seven seasons as a quarterback with Toronto (2002-03), the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2004-05) and Alouettes (2006-08). Milanovich was Montreal's offensive co-ordinator before becoming Toronto's head coach in 2012. Brady replaced Milanovich as the Alouettes' offensive co-ordinator, then reunited with Milanovich as the Argos offensive co-ordinator (2013-17) before joining the Colts. Brady and Milanovich won two Grey Cups together in Montreal under Trestman (2009-10). Milanovich added another with Toronto in 2012 while Brady secured a third CFL title with the Argos in 2017, again under Trestman after Milanovich left to become quarterback coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I started in coaching at a young age, I believe I was 28 at the time, and I felt like I could still play," Brady said. "I love the mental aspect of football and being a coach, you still get the rush of preparing and going out and competing. "Once I got into that aspect of coaching, I set my goals on what I wanted to accomplish and just continue to work on." Brady said his time in Canada helped shape him as a coach. "There are different rules, there's an extra guy on the field, there's three downs, different clock-management going on but it's an exciting game," Brady said. "The pace is a little bit faster, all the movements and the motions, there's a bit more variety there in that aspect so you can get very creative offensively. "Some of the RPO (run-pass option plays employed by several NFL teams) people say it came from college, which I'm sure a lot of it has, but we were doing a lot of that as well up in the CFL. I've learned a lot from the CFL and have been able to bring it here, just little nuances of the game there." Trestman enjoyed much success in Canada, compiling a 60-48 regular-season record while winning Grey Cups with Montreal and Toronto. A veteran NFL offensive co-ordinator, Trestman also served as a head coach with the Chicago Bears (2013-14). "He (Trestman) is a great culture setter . . . just the foundation he set," Brady said. "He comes more from a West Coast (offence) background so that was my initial start as far as an offensive system, which I love and we had a ton of success. "A lot of it was just the detail in the assignments and making sure everybody's on the same page working together. I learned quite a bit from (Trestman) there." Brady called plays during his time as a CFL offensive co-ordinator but Colts head coach Frank Reich — a former NFL quarterback — already handles those duties. However, Brady will still be very busy each Sunday. "Just being another voice and help him (Reich) out between series," Brady said. "Give him ideas of what we're seeing, communicate with the other staff whether it's run plays, other pass plays. "It's a collective group effort there and then relaying that back to Frank because he's got to pay attention to what's going on while the defence is going. We kind of brainstorm together and then communicate with Frank so he's ready to go the next series." Indianapolis (11-5) finished second in the AFC South this season before suffering a 27-24 road playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. But the Colts will have two huge holes to fill offensively with the retirements of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Rivers signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis after mutually agreeing with the L.A. Chargers to part ways. The Colts could again be a landing spot for a veteran quarterback amid reports Matthew Stafford — who has reached a similar agreement with Detroit to part ways — has a preference to play in Indiana next season. "Obviously quarterback is a very important position, left tackle is a very important position and so we've got to address those issues,' Brady said. "We'll put our heads together as an entire group and staff and put the best roster out there. "You could go young (at quarterback), you could go with a veteran. We've got to put our minds together and figure out who's out there, who can we get to put into this situation. Until we know who we can get you can't really make that decision yet." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021 Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — Winger Dieber Caicedo has big dreams, and he's hoping a move to the Vancouver Whitecaps helps make them reality. The 20-year-old native of Barbacoas, Colombia, has signed a three-year contract that will keep him in Vancouver through 2023, with a club option for a fourth season. “I want to grow. I know (the Whitecaps are) a team that lets young players play," Caicedo said through a translator Tuesday. "I want to move forward in my career and this is a great opportunity for me to play.” He comes to Major League Soccer following three seasons in Colombia's Categoria Primera A, where he amassed seven goals and 13 assists over 78 appearances, including 53 starts. Known as an aggressive young forward, Caicedo also has experience on the international stage, having been called to Colombia's U-15, U-17 and U-20 teams. He believes playing for the Whitecaps will open his opportunities. "I certainly view the league, MLS, as growing a lot, sending a lot of players to Europe. And ultimately, that's somewhere I want to get to in the future," he said. Caicedo already has a friendly face in Vancouver. Fellow Colombian Cristian Dajome cemented his spot on the 'Caps roster last season, registering three goals and four assists in 23 games. The pair haven't played together previously, but Caicedo said he spoke with Dajome several times about potentially coming to Vancouver. “He’s told me how good the quality of life is in Vancouver, which is very important to me, and also how much the club supports him and would support me," he said. "That gives me a great sense of calm and a great sense of tranquillity.” Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos said Caicedo is still a raw talent, but is a player who has "the right DNA" to fit in well with the Whitecaps system. “I think he has tools that are very aggressive as a player. He’s quick, he’s fast, he likes to take players one-on-one, he likes to play a lot inside," he said. Vancouver bought the emerging talent's discovery rights from Nashville SC for US$75,000 in general allocation money. The club also reportedly paid a transfer fee of $2.5 million — a number that 'Caps sporting director Axel Schuster said "isn't that wrong." Last week, a FIFA report showed that the Whitecaps were big spenders on the transfer market, doling out more in transfer fees than any other CONCACAF club in 2020. Vancouver acquired a number of pieces ahead of the MLS season, including Dajome and Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini, but finished the pandemic-marred campaign out of a playoff position with a 9-14-0 record. “You can spend a lot and not be successful and you cannot spend a lot and be very successful. I think it’s about doing things right," Schuster said, noting that the Whitecaps have been busy developing and refining their recruitment and scouting departments in recent months. "Spending a lot of money alone doesn’t mean anything." Work on improving the 'Caps roster isn't done, Dos Santos said. The club is still in the market for an attacking midfielder after assessing last year's roster and determining that there was a lack of quality between the midfielders and attacker. “What our club is looking for is a player that has the ability to link between our forwards and our midfielders, that has a great attitude with and without the ball, that can help us in the tempo of the possession, that can find the last passes in a good way to feed our forwards," Dos Santos said. "That’s the kind of forward we’re looking for.” Global conditions have made signing players more difficult. In order to get Caicedo's deal done, Schuster said the club had to fly him to Mexico for a medical, then wait for the results to be physically shipped to Canada. The Whitecaps are still waiting for his transfer certificate, work permit and visa before he can officially join the team. Uncertainty around the coming season also has some players considering their options. MLS announced Monday that it is targeting April 3 as the start date for the 2021 season, but no plans have been announced for where Canadian teams will play as the border remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the league's three Canadian squads were forced to move to the U.S. in mid-September to finish out the season. The 'Caps spent nearly two months living in a hotel in downtown Portland and sharing a field with the Portland Timbers. “Some players, especially the younger players, they just want to go and adventure and face every challenge. Players that are married with kids have more questions," Dos Santos said. "And I think that’s normal.” Still, Schuster said the club is still targeting three players and hopes to announce at least two more signings before opening training camp at the end of February. “We are working very hard on other moves," Dos Santos said. "We’re on it right now, today. But we’ve had a lot of surprises with little, different things that we cannot say when those things will happen.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
MADRID — Sevilla signed Argentine attacking midfielder Alejandro “Papu” Gómez from Atalanta on Tuesday. Sevilla said the former Atalanta captain agreed a contract to June 2024. The 32-year-old Gómez had been at odds with coach Gian Piero Gasperini at the Italian club where he spent six seasons and had a key part in recent success. Gómez played more than 250 games with Atalanta, scoring 59 goals and picking up 71 assists. He broke the Serie A assist record last season, with 16. He previously played for Catania in Italy. Sevilla is fourth in the Spanish league. It hosts Valencia on Thursday in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Canada's James Hinchcliffe will return as a full-time driver on the IndyCar circuit in 2021. Andretti Autosport announced Tuesday that Hinchcliffe will drive the No. 29 Honda this season. The 34-year-old Hinchcliffe, from Oakville, Ont., lost his full-time ride with Arrow McLaren SP after the 2019 season. The Canadian competed in six races last year on a part-time deal with Andretti Autosport. Hinchcliffe will be sponsored by Genesys for 10 race in 2021, including the Indianapolis 500. Remaining partnerships for Hinchcliffe’s 2021 season will be announced in the coming weeks, Andretti Autosport says. The 2021 campaign will mark Hinchcliffe's 11th year in IndyCar. He has won six races in his career. “This program is something we’ve been working on since the day we signed our three-race deal with Andretti Autosport last March,” Hinchcliffe said in a statement. “Being back full time has always been the goal, and it feels so great to know that I will be back on the grid and with such an amazing team, one I’ve had a lot of great memories and success with." Hinchcliffe will be one of four drivers on the team this year, joining Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay. “We’re really excited to have Hinch back in the car for 2021 and thrilled to welcome Genesys again to the Andretti family, this year in an expanded role,” Andretti Autosport chairman and CEO Michael Andretti said in a statement. Hinchcliffe will be one of two Canadian full-time drivers on the IndyCar circuit. Dalton Kellett of Stouffville, Ont., is preparing for his second season with A.J. Foyt Racing. The first IndyCar race is scheduled for April 18 in Birmingham, Ala. The Honda Indy Toronto, the lone Canadian race, is scheduled for July 11. It was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021. The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — Captain Kyle Bekker, who led Forge FC to back-to-back Canadian Premier League titles, has re-signed with the Hamilton team.The Canadian international midfielder was named the CPL's most valuable player last year after leading the league in appearances (tied with 11) and minutes played by an attacking player (879). The 30-year-old native of Oakville, Ont., who had three goals and one assist in the league's truncated 2020 season, was also a finalist for MVP honours in 2019.“We are extremely happy to have our captain sign his new contract and commit to our club for the foreseeable future,” Costa Smyrniotis, Forge's director of football, said in a statement. “Kyle has been such a valuable leader for our club since day one, both on the field and in the community. We look forward to continued success together in Hamilton.”Bekker has made 49 appearances for Forge in all competitions, including 39 in league play.Bekker played in Major League Soccer from 2013-16 with Toronto FC, FC Dallas and Montreal. He then suited up for North Carolina FC in the United Soccer League and the San Francisco Deltas in the North American Soccer League.Bekker, who has won 18 caps for Canada, came up through the Sigma FC youth program in Mississauga, Ont., under current Forge head coach Bobby Smyrniotis, Costa's brother. He played collegiate soccer at Boston College. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021 The Canadian Press
NEWCASTLE, England — Jack Harrison consigned under-pressure Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to fresh misery by scoring the winning goal as Leeds ended its three-game losing streak in all competitions with a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Tuesday. The midfielder clinched three points with a swerving 61st-minute strike with the outside of his left foot, four minutes after Miguel Almiron cancelled out Raphinha’s first-half opener for Leeds. It left the beleaguered Bruce without a win in 11 games in all competitions, with Newcastle having taken only two points from the last 27 in the league. His Leeds counterpart, Marcelo Bielsa, will have been delighted with another impressive attacking display, and equally pleased with the way his players dug in against Newcastle's determined fightback which ultimately came up short. Newcastle has dropped to 16th place, though is still seven points above the relegation zone. “This league is demanding and cruel at times," Bruce said. "I don’t know if I’ve been on a worse run in 20 years but tonight, I’ve seen a little bit of something and we will start again tomorrow.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Chelsea pivoted to Thomas Tuchel in a bid to turn around its sputtering season, hiring the German coach on an 18-month deal on Tuesday barely a month after he was fired by Paris Saint-Germain. Having flown to London to sign on as the 11th full-time Chelsea manager in Roman Abramovich’s 18-year reign, Tuchel went to work immediately by taking an evening practice session at the club’s training ground ahead of his first match in charge — against Wolverhampton on Wednesday. Given Chelsea’s current plight, there’s no time to waste. Frank Lampard, a club great as a player but a relative novice as a coach, was fired on Monday after a run of five losses in eight league games which plunged Chelsea to ninth place in the standings, threatening the team’s ambitions of Champions League qualification. In comes a man with far less calibre as a player — Tuchel retired at the age of 24 — but with far more experience as a coach after spells in his native Germany with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before 2 1/2 years at PSG, where he led the team to back-to-back French league titles and the Champions League final last season. His time in the French capital ended following a power struggle with the club but Chelsea targeted Tuchel after losing patience with Lampard, who oversaw the spending of nearly $300 million on new players for this season. “It is never easy to change head coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said. “There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the club.” An English pandemic allowance for workers flying into an elite sports environment enables Tuchel to avoid full quarantine by testing negative for the coronavirus. It means he can take his place in the dug-out for the match against Wolves, and allowed him to take training immediately. “We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea,” Tuchel said. “At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family — it feels amazing.” Tuchel, whose deal gives him the possibility to extend his contract beyond the initial 18 months, was fired by Dortmund after falling out with officials — just as he would do at PSG — so gaining favour with the ruthless Abramovich is as crucial as getting the club's senior players on side. Player power has been a term used to describe events at Stamford Bridge since the days of Jose Mourinho's first spell and it will no doubt have been involved in the decision to part ways with Lampard. A divisive character at times because of his penchant for being outspoken, Tuchel will be helped by the relationships he already has with Thiago Silva, from PSG, and Christian Pulisic, from Dortmund. One of Tuchel's biggest tasks will be getting the best out of two of his compatriots, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, who were among the new signings bought at great expense last summer but have struggled so far at Stamford Bridge. Werner, for example, scored eight times in his first 12 games, but has scored only once in his last 14 appearances. While Chelsea look a long way off the title, despite being briefly in first place in early December, the unpredictability of this season like no other means a strong run of results could quickly see the team back in the mix. Success in the cups could be used as a springboard for Tuchel, with Chelsea still in the FA Cup and into the last 16 of the Champions League, where the opponent is Atletico Madrid. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press