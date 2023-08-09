McDaniel hopes for a runoff in GOP race for lieutenant governor

The Daily Beast

CNNMike Pence’s former chief of staff responded Tuesday to his turncoat colleague’s criticism of their onetime shared boss—which culminated in retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump Monday.Appearing on CNN, Marc Short read aloud emails he claimed were from Kellogg, Pence’s former national security adviser, on the night of Jan. 6. In the communications, Kellogg was supportive of Pence’s position: that he had solely ceremonial duties in overseeing the ce