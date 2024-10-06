McCoy: If Ravens acquire Davante Adams 'this team will be Super Bowl bound' 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'
NFL Network's Gerald McCoy says if the Baltimore Ravens acquire Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams "this team will be Super Bowl bound."
Adams reportedly requested a trade from the Raiders earlier this week, and dropped some cryptic hints on social media about where he might end up.
Meanwhile, reports continue to surface that the Raiders are actively shopping Adams on the trade market.
There are several playoff hopefuls that could use the services of Davante Adams. Where will he land?
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab dive into the latest news and storylines around the NFL, including the Davante Adams trade rumors, Baker Mayfield's career revival, NFL power rankings and more.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 4 in the NFL, give their perspective on the Commanders, Chiefs, and Vikings, plus they make their week 5 picks.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
The Vikings are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to Vanderbilt’s shocking upset of no. 1 Alabama and Arkansas' take down of Tennessee.
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
The Hurricanes mounted a fourth-quarter rally for the second straight week to remain undefeated.
Lazard said this week he was expecting a fine for the first down celebration against the Broncos.
Alex Verdugo and the supporting cast came through in New York’s 6-5 victory to begin the ALDS.
Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith made a one-handed touchdown catch against Iowa, one week after doing so against Michigan State.
The Crimson Tide lost to Vanderbilt for the first time since 1984.
Vanderbilt fans stormed the field and tore down the goal posts at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville after the Commodores upset No. 1 Alabama.
Vanderbilt hadn't beaten Alabama since 1984.
Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has been suspended for Week 5's game versus the Los Angeles Rams after reports saying he's unhappy with his role in the offense.
Apalachee High School played its first home football game on Friday, one month after the Sept. 4 shooting in which two students and two teachers were killed.