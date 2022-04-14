McClanahan strikes out eight

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without Brazilian midfielder Caio Alexandre for some eight weeks due to a left hand fracture. The MLS team said the injury occurred during training Tuesday. "We all feel for Caio, he is a great person with a very positive attitude and has the full support of our entire team," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement Wednesday. "He will be re-examined in one week and we should have a better idea on recovery time at that point." The