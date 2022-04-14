McClanahan strikes out eight
Shane McClanahan strikes out eight, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in his start against the A's
Shane McClanahan strikes out eight, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in his start against the A's
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without Brazilian midfielder Caio Alexandre for some eight weeks due to a left hand fracture. The MLS team said the injury occurred during training Tuesday. "We all feel for Caio, he is a great person with a very positive attitude and has the full support of our entire team," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement Wednesday. "He will be re-examined in one week and we should have a better idea on recovery time at that point." The
While players and media had varied, sometimes scorching takes, there was no lack of consensus in the Dodgers' dugout.
A new Saudi Arabia-backed golf league is moving toward, with big names linked to its tour.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick — and first in 10 years — with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals. Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia wh
NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for
Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.
MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.
The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?
Thaddeus Young discusses becoming more of a vocal leaders in timeouts, the Raptors' growing defensive chemistry, Toronto's amazing coaching staff and his advice to the young players on their first playoff series.
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine
Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin
Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.
VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s
Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.
When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?
Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.
With a playoff spot locked up and a weaker opponent on deck, Raptors veterans had the option to take Friday night off — but most decided to play. Gary Trent Jr. breaks down his decision to skip a rest day in favor of taking the floor with his teammates. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after Sunday's regular-season finale. He discussed what it was like to get some extended playing time, what makes Nick Nurse such a good coach, and how he thinks his game will translate to the playoffs. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Rocking a Scottie Barnes ‘Rookie Of The Year’ shirt, Yuta Watanabe made it clear who he thinks deserves the prestigious award this season. The Raptors forward also discussed how he stays ready when playing scarce minutes off the bench and more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:25 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin tied it for Washington on a power play at 4:49 of the third period with his 44th goal of the season, and Wilson matched his career high with his 22nd — sending a wrist shot over Tristan Jarry’s glove from the left circle during a two-on-one. The Capitals have won two second straight to move four points behind Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolita