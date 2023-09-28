MCAO returns Chandler animal abuse case to PD
On Wednesday, April McLaughlin was released from jail after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office returned the case to Chandler PD for further investigation.
Tim Flanigan/WLUK via APWarning: This story contains graphic description of violence.A Wisconsin woman on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering and decapitating her lover in a meth-fueled rendezvous last year—despite a plea from her victim’s father for leniency. “Everybody makes bad choices and I think there’s a lot of hope for you,” Michael Thyrion, the father of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion, said of Taylor Schabusiness during an extraordinary appea
A judge will sentence a former youth-care worker next year for repeatedly having sex with a teen in her care, who she harboured in her apartment while he was on the run from her workplace, almost five years ago. Bianca Chouinard, 26, pleaded guilty last October to sexual exploitation by touching a 17-year-old boy for a sexual purpose while in a position of trust or authority. The charge stems from Chouinard's time working at a Moncton youth home in late 2018 and into 2019.Chouinard was set to be
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been declared innocent and freed, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement. Cabanillas' case was reexamined by the Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s office, and last week a judge reversed his conviction, found him factually innocent and ordered his permanent release.
Suzanne Morphew’s husband Barry was named as a prime suspect in her murder before charges were later dropped
Fred Cain III, 69, was arrested in Oregon after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the abduction, sexual assault and murder of Jeremy Stoner in 1987
Kremlin via ReutersA day after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov bizarrely published a video of his 15-year-old son beating up a man in police custody to show how “proud” he was of the teen, the Kremlin has preemptively sought to shut down any talk of the scandal.Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s official spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, before even being asked about the controversy: “I will not comment on the story with Kadyrov’s son.” When asked to clarify why he was refusing t
When Toronto police raided the workshop of renowned gunsmith Rodger Kotanko in November 2021 and shot him to death, questions swirled.But while some details have since emerged, a few questions have remained: who was the lone customer inside the workshop during the raid that day in rural southern Ontario? And, what does that witness say happened?A recently filed $2.6 million lawsuit sheds some light on that mystery.A statement of claim filed in London Superior Court by a man using the initials C.
A Windsor, Ont., police officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa, Windsor police said Tuesday.According to a media statement, Sgt. Deler Bal was charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm by the Ottawa Police Service on Sept. 23.The charges against Bal follow "an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant," police said. The officer will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, they added. Members of Windsor p
The House speaker wanted the New Jersey senator to resign, but he changed his mind after someone asked why he hadn't asked Santos to do the same.
The details are revealed in a pre-sentencing document prepared by the convicted rapist's probation officer The post Danny Masterson Lists ‘Farm’ as Primary Source of ‘Stable’ Income From ‘Grapes and Wine’ – Acting Residuals 2nd appeared first on TheWrap.
The man was booked on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
One of the men spoke to a biker’s girlfriend, prosecutors say.
A Metropolitan Police firearms officer who shot dead a gangster eight years ago faces being sacked despite being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, The Telegraph can reveal.
A man fatally shot in northwest Winnipeg last week was accused of extortion and sending money to gang associates in India, according to police documents in that country.Sukhdool Singh Gill, who also went by the alias Sukha Duneke, was known as a notorious criminal in India for allegedly organizing hits on rival gang members there, according to Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi."He has a network in Punjab which carries out hits for money or vario
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A 43-year-old Kamloops, B.C., woman who admitted to setting two arson fires has been sentenced. Angela Cornish was charged with four counts of arson, related to numerous fires set between April and May 2022, at the start of the wildfire season. Cornish pleaded guilty to two arsons near the southern Interior community of Lac Le Jeune and records show she received a six month conditional sentence during an appearance in provincial court in Kamloops on Tuesday. The court stayed thr
Chad Doerman, 32, is scheduled to face a jury next July
The former president's onetime attorney said his old boss is facing some brutal math.
HALIFAX — American and Canadian police displayed a table full of drugs and cash on Monday as they described how a traffic stop in Nova Scotia in May led to one of the largest cocaine busts in western New York state a few months later. RCMP officers stopped a vehicle on May 26 that had travelled from Ontario to Nova Scotia, and found 40 kilograms of cocaine inside. They arrested a 52-year-old man who they allege was on his way to Halifax-based drug dealers. That traffic stop helped investigators
The famed author fired back at the Ohio Republican on social media.
The victim died after being attacked in Croydon, south London, on Wednesday.