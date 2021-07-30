MBTA crash witness: 'Everything started to shake'
A man who was working in a nearby pizza shop said the ground shook after two MBTA Green Line trolleys crashed on Commonwealth Avenue.
A man who was working in a nearby pizza shop said the ground shook after two MBTA Green Line trolleys crashed on Commonwealth Avenue.
The right-hander, who remains signed through 2022, was the top available pitcher after Max Scherzer moved.
Follow all the moves ahead of MLB's July 30 trade deadline.
From Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse's debut, to a middleweight rematch for a young boxer hoping to add another medal to her trophy case, here are five things to look for Saturday.
Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe's comeback performance in penalties rescued Canada from the jaws of defeat, teeing up a semifinal showdown with the Americans.
Nick Boynton says Blackhawks stars like Brian Campbell and Patrick Kane "f***ing knew about" sexual assault claims levied against a former video coach.
Michael Andrew, a U.S. swimming star who didn't get vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games, refused to wear a mask during his last post-race interview.
The Raptors are betting on themselves to develop Scottie Barnes into a star after passing on consensus pick Jalen Suggs.
Rugby Canada has condemned "inappropriate comments" aimed at the women's rugby sevens team after its disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Georgia Simmerling and Stephanie Labbe made the most of their time in isolation together.
David Krejci is leaving the Boston Bruins after 14 NHL seasons to continue his hockey career in his native Czech Republic.
Penny Oleksiak didn't want any sympathy after narrowly missing the podium in the women's 100m freestyle. It sounds like she had the same attitude as a child.
Lin-J Shell, who played seven CFL seasons with four teams, has died. He was 39.
Bet you didn't know condoms could be used for kayak repairs.
Toronto stunned almost everyone by selecting Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs.
A tough way for Aron Baynes' Olympic run to end.
The Raptors have finally drafted a Canadian player.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian Mckenzie discuss their favourite and least favourite moves from the free-agent frenzy.
Toronto Raptors 2021 fourth overall pick Scottie Barnes talks about getting his first workout in, his new following on social media and what position he's most comfortable at.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays added to their pitching at the trade deadline Friday, acquiring starter Jose Berrios from the Minnesota Twins and veteran reliever Joakim Soria from the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the successful deals and the Jays finally playing back home for the first time in 670 days, GM Ross Atkins called it "a very fulfilling day, for many reasons." "And it's not just around Jose Berrios," he said. "But I think what it means for us taking another step -- the George Springer a
Troy Polamalu is supposed to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next week in Canton, Ohio, with both the 2020 and 2021 classes.