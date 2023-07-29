MBFC signs Mexican League star

The Canadian Press

Chris Jones wears multiple hats with the Edmonton Elks, and before that made the football-related decisions for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. But Jones is only following the advice given to him by none other than Bill Parcells, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who won two Super Bowls as the New York Giants' head coach. "He said, 'You can't be successful as a head coach if you don't have the ability to set your roster,'" Jones said. "He told me, 'Make sure you start working toward getting that oppo