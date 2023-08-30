Mayor, pick for commissioner hold last meeting before Sept. 21 council hearing

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly prepared to venture out for his first foreign trip since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued his arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.Putin will be making his visit in China for the Belt and Road Forum in October, according to a Bloomberg report.The ICC issued Putin’s arrest warrant in March over his alleged involvement in abducting and illegal deporting children from Ukraine, rep