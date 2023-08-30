Mayor, pick for commissioner hold last meeting before Sept. 21 council hearing
Mayor, pick for commissioner hold last meeting before Sept. 21 council hearing
Mayor, pick for commissioner hold last meeting before Sept. 21 council hearing
The former president shared an edited image of his successor on his Truth Social platform.
Ex-president stepped away from Trump Organization business in 2016 and dispute was put on hold during his presidency
Fox News' Peter Doocy appeared to be readying conservatives for the possibility of new health guidelines on drinking, despite no news of the sort being announced.
Mr Navarro will soon be tried on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress
Three Democratic candidates and 12 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
The group will also have a billboard in Times Square showing all 91 felony charges against the former president.
Alina Habba unwittingly "destroyed" the explanation, said critics.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted with criminal charges by a federal grand jury on Aug. 1, charging him with four crimes in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 elections. Now, many...
The Fox News anchor's flub is "just another case of their propaganda and lying to their viewers," artist Chris Veal told HuffPost.
A former Russian general has called for a tactical nuclear strike in southern Ukraine after Kyiv’s forces were said to be gaining a foothold near some of Moscow’s weakest defences in the area.
Donald Trump's eldest son doesn’t “feel right about profiting” from his dad’s arrest, but he'll do what he must to help “the cause.”
The MSNBC host spots a "huge irony" in some of the legal actions involving the former president.
The Republican presidential candidate and former federal prosecutor said the trial date is realistic but "disastrous" for the GOP.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly prepared to venture out for his first foreign trip since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued his arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.Putin will be making his visit in China for the Belt and Road Forum in October, according to a Bloomberg report.The ICC issued Putin’s arrest warrant in March over his alleged involvement in abducting and illegal deporting children from Ukraine, rep
Moscow's VDV Airborne Forces are used on offense and defense and have suffered heavy casualties throughout the war, according to Western intel.
CNNA retired California Superior Court judge on Monday criticized attorneys for former President Donald Trump over a “stunningly stupid” argument they made in a court filing while trying to push their client’s Washington, D.C., criminal trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection all the way to 2026—an effort that ultimately failed.Appearing on CNN’s The Source, LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told anchor Kaitlan Collins that it was inappropriate for Trump’s attorneys to reference the landmark 1932 Supreme Court
New Hampshire secretary of state says he’s ‘not seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot’
Russia's GDP could shrink as much as 2.5% this year, according to a recent report, and sanctions are having clear negative impacts on the country.
"We do need to cut back on spending but a little less hypocrisy would be a good thing," the Utah senator said of his party's stance on the federal deficit.
The federal government is looking at dropping the dilapidated mansion at 24 Sussex in Ottawa as the prime minister's official residence and is considering several other sites in the city for a replacement, sources say.The various federal agencies in charge of the PM's official residence have identified other plots of land where they could build an official residence that is larger, safer and more accessible than the one that served prime ministers from 1951 to 2015.The residence at 24 Sussex is