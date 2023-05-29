Mayor: First weekend of Safe Summer Program is success

Baltimore's mayor considers the first weekend of the new summer youth strategy a success. City Hall is giving the first weekend under the youth curfew and event strategy an "A." Activities were well attended, juvenile crowds were not an issue and there was no police involvement. Under the mayor's Safe Summer Program, every weekend may have a holiday feel. The strategy includes keeping youths engaged by providing resources they and their families need to stay healthy and safe. Weekend activities included live music, food and family activities. The strategy took a page out of the Squeegee Collaborative by including young people in the decision-making.