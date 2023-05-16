Mayor Bibb submits paid parental leave policy to city council for consideration

The Canadian Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Off-year elections on Tuesday in Kentucky and Pennsylvania could send early signals about the mood of voters ahead of next year's races for the White House and Congress. The Kentucky governor's race is a table-setter for what should be a bruising general election contest. Republican voters will settle on a nominee to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who has enjoyed high approval ratings but will have to fend off a GOP challenge in a state Republicans usual