May Day parades roam across Latin America

STORY: Struck by unfavorable economic conditions, high inflation and rising prices worsened by the war in Ukraine, various Latin American countries battle to maintain competitiveness in the global market.

In Lima, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo expressed his “recognition” to the workers of Peru for “their efforts and permanent sacrifice to fight for justice.”

In Caracas, President Nicolas Maduro gave a news conference announcing there would be a rise in wages for Venezuelan workers.

“There is nothing to celebrate here, the rise in wages is miserable,” said Vilma Plata, leader of a group of Bolivian urban teachers during the May Day demonstration in La Paz, Bolivia.

May Day, an annual holiday is observed all over the world to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers.

The celebration of Labour Day has its origins in the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.