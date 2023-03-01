Maxi Kleber with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers

The 11-year NBA veteran will give the Raptors some much-needed three-point shooting help.
Regardless of how you might feel about the trade deadline or the direction of the franchise, you have to respect the Raptors for continuing to fight.
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 20 and pulled down eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors held off the Chicago Bulls 101-96 on Tuesday. Point guard Fred VanVleet only had three points but nine assists and six rebounds in his return to the Raptors' (31-32) lineup after missing three games following the birth of his third child. O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Jakob Poeltl scored 14. Nikola Vucevic's 23 points led Chicago (28-34), w
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
Donovan Mitchell was also tested shortly after his 71-point performance.
Hannah and Heart Lising, twin sisters from the Philippines who've led Sun Valley Poly to a City Section Division I title, share a special bond.
Jayson Tatum was gone a few minutes before the Boston Celtics relinquished the top spot in the NBA, thrown out of a game for the first time in his career. New York's defense caused the frustration for the rest of the Celtics. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points, and the surging Knicks knocked Boston out of the top spot in the overall NBA standings with their sixth straight victory, 109-94 on Monday night.
Kyle Dubas swung for the fences by securing Ryan O'Reilly. And while a subsequent move made Monday won't garner the same attention as adding a Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, the Maple Leafs general manager once again left little doubt playoff success-starved Toronto is going all-in this spring. The club acquired defenceman Jake McCabe and centre Sam Lafferty in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional first-round pick at the 2025 draft and a second-round selectio
Former GMs weigh in on Dolphins’ looming Tua decision
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise return on Monday night (February 27), helping Lita and Becky Lynch win the Women's Tag Team Championship.
Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
Patrick Kane is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 seasons and three Stanley Cups.
Deontay Wilder was among those to question the performance of Hector Afu
Two pit crew members of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota have been suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday. Tire changer Danny Olszowy and jackman Kellen Mills will be sidelined for the upcoming events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway as a penalty for […]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be rebuilding after Tom Brady's retirement, and Leonard Fournette will not be a part of the new team.
Serena Williams hit the red carpet for the NAACP Image Awards in a hip-high slit dress that showed off her epic legs. Serena likes dancing to mix up her cardio.
The Spaniard impressed for Aston Martin at testing and is optimistic about his chances ahead of the new season
EDMONTON — There’s a small section of the West Edmonton Mall reserved for luxury, high-end retailers, where you can look at Rolex watches, Tiffany jewelry or Louis Vuitton bags. Imagine walking through there with a credit card in your wallet that’s so maxed out, it will get declined if you tried to buy a pack of gum. That’s how Oilers president and general manager Ken Holland has got to be feeling approaching the NHL's trade deadline. The Oilers are so stretched when it comes to the salary cap,
‘Always nice to add a new trophy to the collection,’ the 2009 world champion said.
Charles Howell III and the Crushers won the individual and team titles at the first event of the season in Mayakoba