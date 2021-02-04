Maxi Kleber with a block vs the Atlanta Hawks
The NWHL has suspended the Isobel Cup Playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Chiefs really dodged one here.
Doug Armstrong will lead the Hockey Canada executive team tasked with re-capturing Olympic gold.
The MLBPA reportedly skipped the meeting.
Conor McGregor said a third fight with Dustin Poirier would be "for all the marbles."
Tokyo Olympics organizers have released the first of four playbooks to help participants enter and exit Japan safely.
The veteran left-hander has agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke to media after his franchise record 54 points against the Magic. He's explains why he knew it would be a good shooting night and what DeMar DeRozan said to him after the game.
The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks — two teams expected to be among the NBA’s fringe contenders — are both third from the bottom in their conferences and in growing danger of missing the playoffs entirely.
It should be a long debut season on an NHL beat for Peter Baugh — even in a pandemic-shortened schedule.
Division III winter sports are the first to lose a second season of championships to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON — After spending the first decade of his career on the West Coast, Garrett Richards was eager to give Boston a try. “Being in this division, you have to make sure your game is at a high level,” he said Wednesday after finalizing a one-year deal that guarantees $10 million. “Plus, I thought it would be a good chance to see the other side of the country.” Richards went 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. The right-hander had Tommy John surgery in the middle of 2018 and came back for just three games at the end of the ’19 season, then went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The one thing he would do differently, he said, would be to have the elbow surgery in 2016 “and be done with it.” “I’ve had a few rough years, some unfortunate injuries here and there,” he said. “Over the years I’ve been banged up a little bit. But every time you get banged up. I think you learn something about yourself.” Richards, 32, agreed to terms on Jan. 23, pending a physical. Boston opened a spot from him on the 40-man roster by designating right-hander Joel Payamps for assignment Richards said when considering offers he was intrigued not just by playing in the AL East and on the East Coast but also by the Red Sox organization. First baseman Mitch Moreland, a teammate from the Padres at the end of last season, “had nothing but great things to say about the Red Sox.” “They’ve won championships, and they’ve won a lot over the last 10 years or so,” Richards said. “These guys always look like they’re having a blast. Those are the kind of teams that I want to be a part of.” Payamps, 26, had a 3.86 ERA while making four appearances for the Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. He had been claimed on waivers this off-season. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
Nikola Jokic was able to keep a straight face for 20 seconds before he started laughing.
Overeem's goal is to get another crack at the crown before dropping the gloves in the center of the cage and going on to his life’s work.
TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday for their third consecutive win. Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which remained unbeaten in five home games this season. Blake Coleman had two assists to reach 100 career points, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 stops. The Lightning stretched their home win streak against the Red Wings to 15 dating to Dec. 12, 2013. Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which dropped their seventh straight game, including two overtime losses. Thomas Greiss was pulled after allowing three goals on six shots, and Calvin Pickard made 18 saves. Tampa Bay grabbed control with three goals in the opening five minutes. The Lightning also scored three times in the first period of Monday night's 5-2 victory over Nashville. Hedman sparked Tampa Bay's fast start against Detroit. The 6-foot-6 defenceman took a Tyler Johnson pass off the wall, skated in and cut to the slot before sending a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Greiss. Cirelli made it 2-0 at 3:57, converting a rebound from the right circle with a quick snap shot while skating 4-on-4. McDonagh scored his first of the season at 4:54, making it 3-0 before Detroit registered a shot on goal. Point scored his fourth of the season 7:25 into the second period, quickly lifting a rebound from in close off a Steven Stamkos shot. Mantha scored on a breakaway at 9:49 before Killorn deflected a Mikhail Sergachev shot to make it 5-1 at 11:32. MILESTONE Detroit captain Dylan Larkin appeared in his 400th game, all with the Red Wings. BACK IN THE LINEUP Detroit welcomed back defenceman Jon Merrill and forwards Sam Gagner and Adam Erne after each player spent time on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. UP NEXT The teams play again on Friday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy's decision has been validated. We're still left to take Patrick Reed at his word.
MMA veteran Alistair Overeem, who debuted with the UFC in December 2011, speaks to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole about his longevity in the sport ahead of his Feb. 6 showdown with Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18.
No additional NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the league said Wednesday, after nearly two dozen games had to be called off in the past month because of virus-related issues. That continued a good two-week trend: After 27 players were positive in results released between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, only one player has been positive since. “Baby steps,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said after the league announced Wednesday’s weekly number of zero. “We want the world to not test positive for a week. That’s what’s we need. We all need it, not just NBA players, coaches, families. The planet needs it.” The NBA has called off 23 games this season for virus issues, 22 since Jan. 10. But starting with the games on Jan. 26 and going through Tuesday, the league has been able to play 58 of its last 60 games — and every matchup on Wednesday’s 10-game slate was also expected to be played as scheduled. Teams are still dealing with strict rules to keep the numbers as low as possible, testing remains ramped up and the league told clubs earlier this week that it is installing even tougher rules on mask usage -- including in bench areas during games. There have been some mild adjustments to tougher rules regarding travel that went into place last month, but most of the additional protocols remain in effect. “You have to hope and then you have to back it up with diligent action,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s not as if everybody in this association loves getting these memos and new guidelines that we have to adhere to, but look, we want this profession and this industry to keep going without games being delayed. And so, we have to change our behaviour. In some instances it’s requiring everybody to be more diligent and hold everybody accountable.” Leaguewide, only five players are currently listed as out because of the health and safety protocols that were put in place to deal with virus-related issues such as positive tests and possible exposures. Minnesota is without Karl-Anthony Towns, Memphis is without Jonas Valanciunias and Grayson Allen, Phoenix is without Dario Saric and Philadelphia is without Terrance Ferguson. A sixth player, Minnesota’s Juancho Hernangomez, has not yet returned to play while completing post-protocol conditioning, but the Timberwolves are no longer listing him as out. Valanciunas has not played since Jan. 16, but has missed only four Memphis games in that span. The Grizzlies, like Washington, were shut down for nearly two full weeks in January because they did not have enough eligible players to take the floor. Towns has not played since Jan. 13 and missed his 10th consecutive game Wednesday when the Timberwolves visited San Antonio. Saric has not played since Jan. 11, Allen since Jan. 18 and Ferguson since Jan. 25. “Trust me, it’s hard. It’s hard to stay in your room when you don’t want to stay in your room,” Brooks said. “But hopefully it’s just this season and we can move on next year and it can be normal. But it’s important to have weeks like this, because it gives everybody hope.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz and bolstering their bullpen with right-hander Alex Colomé, making two more major moves as spring training fast approaches. Cruz's one-year deal is worth $13 million, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The contract for Colomé will cover at least one year and $6.25 million, with $5 million for 2021 and an option for 2022 at $5.5 million that can be declined by the Twins for a $1.25 million buyout, according to a second person with knowledge of those negotiations. Both people spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because each deal was pending a physical. Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 homers, 33 RBIs and a .992 OPS in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule. Colomé, who had 12 saves and an 0.81 ERA in 21 games for the division rival Chicago White Sox in 2020, likely will step in as the primary closer. Cruz has led the team in homers in each of his two years with the Twins while ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the AL in OPS. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020, and the Twins won the AL Central both seasons. Just as valuable to the club has been Cruz's leadership, with his laid-back demeanour, hard-working attitude and an ability to mentor players like first baseman Miguel Sanó, a fellow native of the Dominican Republic. Cruz played through a ruptured tendon in his wrist in 2019. He won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award in 2020 in a vote by his major league peers, earning respect around the game for his efforts to donate a fire engine and an ambulance and help build a police station in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz. No player in the major leagues has more home runs over the last seven seasons than Cruz (260), who also has the third-most RBIs (663) during that span, according to Sportradar. Cruz served a 50-game suspension in 2013, his last of eight seasons with the Texas Rangers, for violating the major league drug agreement in relation to the sport’s investigation of the Biogenesis of America anti-aging clinic. At the time, he said he erred in judgment in the wake of a gastrointestinal infection that wasn’t accurately diagnosed at first and caused him to lose 40 pounds before getting proper treatment. Minnesota dropped from second in the majors in runs in 2019 to 19th in 2020, with several position players in and out of the lineup because of injuries. Cruz was about the only constant, despite being at least 10 years older than most of the regulars. The Twins recently added shortstop Andrelton Simmons in free agency, which will shift Jorge Polanco to second base and make Luis Arraez the primary backup position player. The Twins signed reliever Hansel Robles and starting pitcher J.A. Happ — on one-year commitments, as with Simmons, Colomé and Cruz — earlier this winter. Colomé broke in with Tampa Bay in 2013, made the All-Star team in 2016 and spent six seasons there while current Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was on staff with the Rays. The 32-year-old had 47 saves in 2017, was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 and dealt again to the White Sox after that season. The Twins let Sergio Romo, Trevor May and Tyler Clippard become free agents from last year's relief corps, leaving Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey as the top late-inning options along with Colomé. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off and 520 people who flew to Melbourne for the year's first tennis major were ordered to isolate after a worker at one of the tournaments’ quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian Open is scheduled to begin Monday. Any players, coaches or officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne were deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and required to remain in their accommodation until they test negative. “We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible,” Tennis Australia said in a statement announcing the postponement of all matches at Melbourne Park. A dedicated facility will be used to get players, coaches, officials and staff tested as quickly as possible. Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said he called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case “through an abundance of caution.” Speaking before all of Thursday’s play was postponed, which he acknowledged was a possibility, Andrews said of the Australian Open: “At this stage, no impact on the tournament proper.” He held another news conference early Thursday local time, confirming close family contacts of the infected worker had tested negative and contact tracing was advanced. Allen Cheng, the state's deputy chief health officer, said six people in the Grand Hyatt during the quarantine period for the Australian Open had tested positive and were transferred to a medical facility, and it was likely the man — a resident support officer — was infected there. “We are aware that he was on a floor where there were cases,” Cheng said. Everyone in the city will be required to wear masks while indoors. The hotel advertises it has 550 rooms, including 25 premium suites. The latest coronavirus restrictions could test the resolve of players who have recently come out of two weeks in quarantine, and give ammunition to critics of the decision to allow people to fly in from all over the world for the year's first major. Australian Open organizers didn’t immediately have details of how many players were ordered to isolate. Under the current plans, up to 30,000 spectators are expected daily at Melbourne Park for the two-week Grand Slam event and there was no immediate indication of a change. Everyone who arrives in Australia must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine under the COVID-19 pandemic regulations. The Australian Open used three hotels in Melbourne for the bulk of the players to quarantine and had other secure accommodation and facilities in Adelaide, South Australia state, for some of the biggest stars, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Players were tested every day during quarantine. The infected worker tested negative on his last day at the hotel on Jan. 29, but subsequently tested positive and has been working with government and health officials on contact tracing. “This is one case. There’s no need for people to panic,” Andrews said. “There’s no need for people to be alarmed. We Victorians know what to do, and we have proven, as a state, very successful at managing these sorts of outbreaks, these sorts of issues.” Earlier Wednesday, Victoria health officials announced that the state had gone 28 days without a case involving local transmission. Australia has 909 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 820 in Victoria state. Most of those were during a second deadly wave last year when a hard lockdown and overnight curfews were put in place in Melbourne. SERENA ADVANCES Just hours before the government's announcement of the positive test, 23-time major champion Serena Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Yarra River Classic. Williams will next face Danielle Collins, who upset third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), and could reach a semifinal match against Ash Barty. The top-ranked Barty beat No. 52-ranked Marie Bouzkova in three sets and will next play Shelby Rogers. Williams was asked when was the last time she played a warmup tournament so close to a major. Last year's U.S. Open was her short answer. Then she elaborated. “But before that, before this whole pandemic, I could count the times on one finger I’ve done that,” she said. “I’m just happy to be out here in any circumstances. It’s so cool after what the world went through the last 12 months." Williams had a tough win over Pironkova in last year's U.S. Open quarterfinals, and then withdrew from their scheduled second-round match at the French Open because of an Achilles injury. Williams won her last major title at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant with her daughter, Olympia. She's still chasing Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, and an eighth in Australia. On the bottom half of the draw, defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin rallied from a set and a break down to fend off Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-2. OSAKA IN THREE U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka advanced in the Gippsland Trophy with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 371-ranked Katie Boulter. Next up for her will be Irina Begu, who upset fifth-seeded Johanna Konta 4-6, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (4). Second-ranked Simona Halep advanced along with third-seeded Elina Svitolina, who beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2. ATP CUP Italy and Russia were the first teams to reach semifinals of the ATP Cup, the 12-team men's event. Fabio Fognini beat Benoit Paire before Matteo Berrettini defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-2 to clinch Italy’s win over France, giving the Italians top spot in Group C. Daniil Medvedev secured Russia’s win over Japan when he beat Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4. Russia is on top of Group D with wins over Argentina and Japan. Germany opened with a win over Canada, with Alexander Zverev clinching it by holding off Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4), and Australia beat Greece 2-1. CHAMPIONS IN GRAMPIANS Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber took a while to adjust in her first match since leaving quarantine, beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the Grampians Trophy. It's the event for those players who were forced into hard lockdown — not allowed to leave their rooms, even for practice — after being deemed close contacts of passengers on their flights who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia. Other major champions in the draw included Sloane Stephens and Svetlana Kuznetsova, who both lost in the first round. ___ AP Sports Writer Dennis Passa in Brisbane, Australia, contributed to this report. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Pye, The Associated Press