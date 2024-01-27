Max Strus with the flush
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
The story of the 13th day of action from the Australian Open.
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic to reach the Australian Open men's final, ending the 10-time champion's career unbeaten streak in semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. On his second match point, 55 minutes later, he made no mistake and com
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
The legend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to grow, with his visibility increasing beyond the football field. Another example occurred on the golf course, of all places, featuring an iconic pop star. World famous entertainer ...
The Cognizant (formerly Honda) Classic has not featured a golfer ranked among the top two in nearly a decade.
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to win her second consecutive Australian Open when she takes on Zheng Qinwen on Saturday.
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
“Ten Lives Club saves 3,000 homeless and abandoned cats in need a year so this will make an incredible difference for our organization,” Kimberly LaRussa, a representative of the nonprofit, tells PEOPLE
Assistant coach Dejan Milojević died on Jan. 17 after he suffered a heart attack during a team dinner
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana newcomer Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double since November 2022, leading the Pacers to a 134-122 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Joel Embiid had 31 points and seven rebounds just three days after breaking the 76ers' franchise record with 70 points. Philadelphia had won six in a row. Embiid, the NBA's reigning MVP, was one of the starters announced Thursday for All-Star Game on Feb. 18 Indianapolis
Sinner beat Djokovic twice at the end of last season, while familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also meet.
This mock trade would see the Chicago Bulls send Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive three-team deal.
Michael Bisping believes Stipe Miocic should avoid Tom Aspinall at all costs.
Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE pro wrestling empire, has been accused of sexual assault and trafficking by a former employee. In a graphic lawsuit, Janel Grant alleges McMahon directed her to have sex with men to secure lucrative deals and sexually assaulted her in the WWE office during work hours.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev's run to a second Australian Open semifinal has drawn attention to his business in other courts. As the season's first major was starting, news emerged that a German court set a trial date in May over an assault allegation dating to 2020 after Zverev challenged a penalty order issued by a judge — a step before a trial. Since then, Zverev has put together five wins and is two from a title in Australia. He's beaten No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to set up