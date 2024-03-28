Max Strus drills the trey
Max Strus drills the trey, 03/27/2024
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial. The former president posted on social media that the gag order was “illegal, un-American, unConstitutional” and said Judge Juan M. Merchan was “wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement" by Democrati
The former TLC reality star married Army vet Josh Bowling
The White House press secretary was in no mood.
So much for taking a little time to just sit and enjoy The View. During Tuesday’s episode of the ABC gabfest, moderator Whoopi Goldberg halted Hot Topics to reprimand an audience member who, rather than watch the show being produced in front of his eyes, pulled out his phone and began to record. (Perhaps he …
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Tuesday that it is not her fault if House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is promoted to the House’s top role after she filed a motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the position last week. Greene pushed back on criticism that her motion against Johnson could result in Jeffries…
Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share outfit pics of her latest look, a grey sports bra paired with high-waist pedal pushes and the jury (us) is divided...
The Brazilian singer celebrated her birthday with a party in Miami, arriving to the event in a black beaded bra worn over a daring see-through cut-out dress.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no doubt pull out all the stops for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this Easter. Find out how they will celebrate at home in California...
Minutes before striking the bridge's support beam, the ship's lights turn off. They then turn back on moments before the vessel crashes.
“The Late Show” host spots a one-letter mistake that changes everything.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned heads in The Hague, Netherlands wearing a striking set of spider brooches pinned to her shoulder - and the unusual accessory has seriously divided royal fans
Burnett appeared on Tuesday’s episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and was asked about her multiple appearances on 'The Ed Sullivan Show'
Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational when she posed in a glamorous photo alongside her close friend Elton John. See photos.
Wary of leaks to the press, the Princess of Wales was open about her diagnosis to some, but other close friends and confidants were unaware
"We used to be fairly..." Ripa said, before Consuelos cut in to finish his wife's sentence: "Hot!"
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) took aim at former President Trump for launching an initiative to sell Bibles on Tuesday and encouraged him to read what the Bible says about adultery. “Happy Holy Week, Donald. Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one,” Cheney wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known…
But the fighters, he was quoted as saying, can carry nuclear weapons and Moscow would have to take account of that in its military planning. "If they supply F-16s, and they are talking about this and are apparently training pilots, this will not change the situation on the battlefield," Tass quoted Putin as telling pilots at a gathering northwest of Moscow. Putin noted that the fighters had the capability to carry nuclear weapons "and we also must consider that in the way we organise matters".
Majorjon Kaylor admitted to killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18 and Aiken Smith, 16, last June
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.