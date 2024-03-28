Max Strus drills the trey

Reuters

But the fighters, he was quoted as saying, can carry nuclear weapons and Moscow would have to take account of that in its military planning. "If they supply F-16s, and they are talking about this and are apparently training pilots, this will not change the situation on the battlefield," Tass quoted Putin as telling pilots at a gathering northwest of Moscow. Putin noted that the fighters had the capability to carry nuclear weapons "and we also must consider that in the way we organise matters".