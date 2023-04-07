Max Strus with a deep 3 vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
The Lakers are an interesting team these days, maybe even an inspirational one, but they are not a championship-caliber team, Bill Plaschke writes.
Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen will carry out his mandatory service in the Finnish military during this NBA offseason.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said on social media that he now owns an island in Placencia, Belize.
Joel Embiid scored 52 of the 76ers' 103 points in Tuesday night's victory over the Celtics. "The MVP race is over," Sixers coach Doc Rivers declared.
The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.
Mark Cuban also blames Jalen Brunson’s dad for him leaving the team in free agency, because, “things went south when the parents got involved.”
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seemed like a nice pickup for Oklahoma City Thunder, a secondary piece in the trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers four years ago. The Hamilton native has turned out to be more than an afterthought — much more. He has blossomed into an All-Star, the unquestioned leader of the Thunder's rebuilding efforts and the centerpiece of a Canadian national team that could be a medal contender at the Paris Games next summer. He ranks
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2007 NBA draft class, including Kevin Durant, Mike Conley Al Horford, Joakim Noah and Greg Oden.
Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers was at the center of a trash-talking controversy after winning the championship.
Bronny James is the only player on Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit who hasn't committed to a college yet. Does that change this weekend?
A controversial defeat to the Golden State Warriors left a sour taste in the mouth of the Dallas Mavericks but their protest was denied.
BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points in the opener of a two-game series. The teams meet again Friday in Boston. A night after their two-point loss at Philadelphia, the
These second-half comebacks are becoming a thing for the Golden State Warriors, much like those old third-quarter surges that used to define this bunch. Stephen Curry scored 34 points, Jordan Poole dazzled down the stretch to score 30 and the Warriors didn't lead until the 8:29 mark of the fourth quarter on the way to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 on Tuesday night. The winner of the Clippers-Lakers game Wednesday jumps to fifth and will drop Golden State to sixth.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back with another fun installment of No Cap Room! This time, the guys talk about a couple of major players returning from injury as we get ready for the playoffs, Coach of the Year candidates and the Dallas Mavericks before sitting down to chat with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.
Columnist Toriano Porter recognizes the disrespect — but let’s move past the faux pas.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson for Friday night’s game against the New York Knicks but have stopped short of providing a timeline for how much longer the All-Star forward will be sidelined by his right hamstring injury. “After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement Thursday evening. "We wi
Iowa's Caitlin Clark has been crowned the queen of clap backs for her on-court antics, so why did so many grown men run to her defense when Reese taunted her back?