Max Scherzer throws complete game
Max Scherzer strikes out nine and allows just one run as he throws all nine innings for the Nationals in a 3-1 win over the Marlins
Max Scherzer strikes out nine and allows just one run as he throws all nine innings for the Nationals in a 3-1 win over the Marlins
Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.
The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.
The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.
The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.
LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.
Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
NEW YORK — Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to gain his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and the New York Yankees beat the Tigers 2-0 Sunday to complete their first series sweep this season and get back to .500. Kluber (2-2) looked like the pitcher who won AL Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017, before injuries wrecked his 2018 and ’19 seasons. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed two hits in eight innings, walked one and struck out 10 to reach double digits for the 47th time but first since Sept. 24, 2018. He induced 18 swinging strikes — 13 alone on changeups that flummoxed an opponent whose season batting average dropped to a major league-worst .195. In addition to the strikeouts, Kluber got 11 outs on grounders, two on infield popups and one on a lineout to second baseman Rougned Odor in short right field. Detroit did not have a single flyout against him. Kluber retired his final eight batters, reaching the Yankees’ season high for innings, and lowered his ERA to 3.03 — down from 6.10 after his third start this season. Nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanour, he even smiled when congratulated in the dugout after his final inning. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth that included Detroit's lone flyout to remain perfect in six save chances. New York finished a three-game sweep and with eight wins in 11 games improved to 14-14, its first time at .500 since the Yankees were 5-5. Detroit has lost five straight and 10 of 11, dropping to a major league-worst 8-21. The Tigers started just one hitter with a batting average higher than .226, Jeimer Candelario, and Detroit batters struck out 12 times, increasing their total to 305 in 29 games. José Ureña (1-4) was nearly as good as Kluber but was hurt by the smallest of margins. Gio Urshela reached leading off the second on a dribbler that nicked third base for a single. Ureña walked slumping Aaron Hicks, and Kyle Higashioka hit an RBI double that kicked up the chalk on the left-field foul line. Brett Gardner followed with a sacrifice fly to the right-field warning track. Ureña allowed two runs and three hits, struck out seven and walked one, retiring his last 17 batters in yet another game this season in which pitchers excelled. TRAINER’S ROOM Tigers: OF Nomar Mazara (left abdominal strain) will start an injury rehabilitation assignment when Triple-A Toledo opens its season Tuesday, spending one game at DH and one in right field. Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (knee surgery March 29) will start a rehab assignment at some point this week. ... C Robinson Chirinos (broken right wrist March 10) is on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s roster for Tuesday’s opener at Syracuse, as is INF Derek Dietrich, who failed to make the Yankees roster in spring training. UP NEXT Tigers: Had not announced a starter for Tuesday’s series opener at Boston. Yankees: Domingo Germán (2-2, 4.05 ERA) starts Tuesday’s series opener against Houston, coming off wins against Cleveland and Baltimore. Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44) starts for the Astros, who will be playing in New York for the first time since their sign-stealing scheme became public after the 2019 season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from a sprained right ankle to play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in the first of two straight games with the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-11 forward is in the Bucks' starting lineup. They will be missing Bobby Portis, who is out with a stomach illness. Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in the opening minute of the Bucks’ 143-136 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. He appeared to step on the foot of Houston’s Kelly Olynyk during a driving layup attempt. The injury caused him to miss the Bucks’ 108-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn again on Tuesday. The Bucks began Sunday in third place in the East, 3 1/2 games behind the Nets and three behind the Philadelphia 76ers. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Let's take a look at the current hot streaks of Jesus Aguilar, Jared Walsh, and more in fantasy baseball.
CALGARY — Play is set to continue at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship in Calgary after multiple broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. The World Curling Federation said in a release that test results for all athletes and competition staff came back negative, so the afternoon and evening draws will go ahead. Canada's Kerri Einarson is set to face Tabitha Peterson of the United States in afternoon action. Sunday morning's games were postponed "out of an abundance of caution" and in order to give the venue a deep clean. Organizers said the games will be made up later in the week. The World Curling Federation said broadcasters are self isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contract tracing takes place, and the games will not be televised on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday morning. This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.
McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.
Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger undoubtedly will draw on his NCAA fencing experience when competing this summer in men's individual épée event at his Olympic debut in Tokyo. The 26-year-old from Montreal secured his spot with a gold-medal victory over Cuba's Yunior Reytor Venet on Saturday at the Pan Am Olympic qualifier in San José, Costa Rica. "There's so much pressure [in NCAA competition] because everyone's [trying to] go out and be the best for their school," Blais Belanger said in an April 2018 interview with The Lantern newspaper at Ohio State University, where he was Buckeyes captain for three years. "There's always so much intensity at every tournament. "I think that's going to help me a lot to handle pressure [at an Olympics]." Vladimir Nazlymov, a three-time Olympic fencing medallist for the then-Soviet Union in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, believed Blais Belanger was an Olympic-calibre athlete when he coached him at Ohio. 7-time Canadian champion "[He has an] unbelievably strong neural system. He can be patient until last millisecond," Nazlymov, the Soviet national team coach at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korean, told The Lantern in 2018. "It's not timing. It's [instincts]. He's unbelievable talent." Blais Belanger, a seven-time Canadian champion, placed second at the 2016 NCAA championships and won the title two years later at Pennsylvania State University in his senior year. Later that year, the mechanical engineering grad finished seventh in team epee with the Canadian squad at the 2018 Pan Am fencing championships in Havana, Cuba. On Sunday, fellow Canadian Leonara Mackinnon – who was born and raised in England - will attempt to qualify for her second Olympics in women's epee. She placed 32nd in women's individual epee at the 2016 Games in Rio.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list Sunday. D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a left thumb sprain after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against Toronto. Jackson, who replaced d’Arnaud in the game, went on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. Catcher William Contreras was recalled from the Braves' alternate site and started Sunday against the Blue Jays. Catcher Jeff Mathis had his contract purchased from alternate site. D’Arnaud has a .220 batting average with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games. Jackson was 1 for 23 (.043) in 10 games. Contreras, 23, made his major league debut last season, going 4 for 10 in four games. He was the 27th man for Atlanta's doubleheader on April 25 against Arizona. Mathis, 38, spent the previous two seasons with Texas. The 16-year veteran known for his defence has a career .194 batting average in 945 games. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."
Supporters continue to stage demonstrations after the Super League announcement in April.
LONDON — Pernille Harder's late header made the difference for Chelsea, and Lieke Martens scored twice for Barcelona, as they took a step closer to becoming European champions. Both teams advanced to the Women’s Champions League final when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-1 after Barça topped Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the second leg of their semifinals on Sunday. They’ll meet on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Harder headed in from a free kick in the 84th minute to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead — 4-3 on aggregate. Fran Kirby added her second goal of the game in the 95th, firing into an empty net after Bayern had sent everyone forward in the dying minutes, to make it 5-3 on aggregate. Kirby had opened the scoring early on, and the teams then traded first-half goals with Sarah Zadrazil tallying for the visitors and Ji So-yun for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow stadium. It's the first time Chelsea has reached the final. Earlier Sunday, Barça advanced by an aggregate score of 3-2. Playing in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Johan Cruyff Stadium, the hosts built an early two-goal lead over PSG thanks to stellar finishing from its Netherlands winger. Martens, the UEFA women's player of the year in 2016-17, caught up to a long pass down the left side and curled a right-footed shot into the top far corner of the net in the 8th minute. She was then left unmarked at the far post to tap in a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen in the 31st. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored for the visitors three minutes later. The Catalan club’s only other trip to the final was in 2019, when it lost 4-1 to French powerhouse Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press