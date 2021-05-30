Max Muncy's solo home run
Max Muncy launches a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the 6th inning against the Giants
A smattering of Leafs and Canadiens fans paid an exorbitant amount of cash to be part of the first indoor sports crowd in Canada since the pandemic began.
Contract negotiations between the Oilers and pending UFA centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have reportedly gotten "mangled" over recent weeks.
Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.
The 76ers completed the third blowout win of the day on Saturday with their victory against the Wizards.
Toronto Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo interrupted a media conference to make sure he didn't miss a big family milestone.
Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Georgia on Saturday on multiple domestic violence charges.
Two Canadian athletes from different worlds met Saturday because of a combination of the best and the worst in human nature.Olympic cross-country ski champion Beckie Scott, who is the chief executive officer of Spirit North, was told by a colleague Tuesday about a sudden spike in donations to the organization, which works with Indigenous children to provide confidence, leadership skills, and mental and physical health via sport.Twenty-five donations flooded the organization's website in half an hour "which is highly unusual," Scott told The Canadian Press on Saturday from Canmore, Alta."We were really puzzled," Scott said. "We hadn't connected the dots yet."Reports that Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear was the target of racism began surfacing that same day. Bear confirmed the following day in a video statement he'd been subjected to "racist behaviour on social media" after Edmonton's elimination from the first round of NHL playoffs in four straight games by the Winnipeg Jets."I'm here to stand up to this behaviour, to these comments," Bear said during that statement. "I'm proud of where I come, I'm proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation."Spirit North donations spiked by almost $10,000 in 24 hours. Donors indicated in online messages the contributions were because of Bear, Scott said."It felt very heartwarming to receive that support," Bear told The Canadian Press. "It shows people care. I believe I did the right thing."It's just really good to see the support in everyone who stands up with me and everything we're going through."Bear was a child growing up on Saskatchewan's Ochapowace Nation when Scott won gold and silver medals in Olympic cross-country skiing in 2002 and 2006 respectively. Scott received her gold medal two years after her 2002 race. She finished third, but competitors who beat her were eventually disqualified for performance-enhancing doping. Founded in 2009, Spirit North gives Indigenous youth in 62 communities stretching from Ontario to B.C. to Northwest Territories the chance to ski, mountain bike, canoe and try other sports.Half of the organization's board of governors are Indigenous and charity is guided by an Indigenous advisory council.On her first trip to a Northern Alberta school to run a cross-country session, Scott says she watched an eight-year-old boy go from hiding in a cardboard box in the principal's office to throwing his arms in the air and laughing after skiing down a slope."The principal turned to me and said, 'that's the first time I've ever heard him laugh,'" Scott said.Scott, 46, and Bear, 23, didn't cross paths until Bear's agent arranged a virtual meet Saturday."I think it's amazing. I didn't really know about Spirit North until this," Bear said. "It's drawn a lot of interest towards myself. I'm really interested in what she has to offer going forward."Bear has played two seasons for the Oilers. He wore a jersey with his name spelled in Cree in an exhibition game against the Calgary Flames last July.Scott's initial reaction to a jump in donations was she wanted to speak with Bear."That's the most important person who needs to know that these donations have come in his honour," she said."Ethan is a current athlete and I'm a former athlete. We both have the lived experience of the kind of benefits and values sport can bring to someone's life. "Some kids in this country aren't given a chance to experience that. That's unacceptable, so we're very aligned in our values and a determination to try to change that."Spirit North's annual operating budget is $2 million, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising difficult, Scott said."It's been a tough year for us," she said. "Ten thousand dollars really does feel like a lot at the moment."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
The Indians postponed Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to high winds, forcing Cleveland to play doubleheaders on consecutive days. The teams will now play a doubleheader — two 7-inning games — on Sunday. The Indians also have a doubleheader scheduled for Monday at home against the Chicago White Sox.
Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.
New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mattias Janmark hadn't scored in over a month, but his hat trick in Game 7 is the primary reason why the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the second round.
The Spurs legend is heading to Vegas.
Is Joel Embiid the newest member of D-Generation X?
In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.
The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.
Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.
William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick, David Krejci had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night in the opening game of their second-round playoff series. Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also scored, and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists for the Bruins, who will host Game 2 on Monday night. Tuukka Rask finished with 20 saves as the Bruins kept most of the action at the other end of the ice, outshooting the Islanders 40-22. Rask didn’t allow anything past him after Adam Pelech’s goal for the Islanders 12:34 into the second period tied it at 2. It was one of only four shots in the period for the Islanders, who were playing before a rowdy crowd of fans who packed TD Garden for the first time in more than a year. Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, Jordan Eberle had two assists and Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves, keeping New York in it through the first 40 minutes despite the onslaught of shots from the Bruins. Sorokin stopped Pastrnak twice on one-timers from in close in the first period, but couldn’t hold off the Bruins’ sharp-shooter as he got his second career playoff hat trick. Pastrnak, whose first postseason hat trick came three years ago in Game 2 of the opening round against Toronto, scored his third Saturday after weaving through the Islanders zone and ripping a wrist shot past Sorokin 14:10 into the third period. The hats began flying from all levels of of the arena, which got loud enough to shake over the few minutes it took to clear the ice as elated Boston fans celebrated being back inside the arena and another victory by the Bruins. Pastrnak's goal and an empty-netter by Hall in the final minute triggered several anti-New York chants and a few rounds of “We Want The Cup!” With the game tied at 2, the Bruins regained the lead for good 6:20 into the third on a slap shot by McAvoy for his first goal of the playoffs. Boston had just successfully killed a penalty for having too many men on the ice and was in control the rest of the game. The Islanders had been able to match the Bruins through the first two periods despite the wide offensive disparity. Sorokin still stopped 17 of Boston’s 18 shots in the opening 20 minutes, while Rask faced only eight at the other end. The second period was more of the same, with Boston holding a 12-4 shots advantage and both teams scoring one goal. The Islanders led 1-0 after Beauvillier scored 11:48 into the first on a tip. But New York took a late penalty when Andy Greene was called for high sticking with 32.3 seconds left in the first, which was more than enough time for Boston’s “Perfection Line” to tie it before the end of the period. Bergeron won the faceoff after the whistle and got the puck to Krejci for a shot that Sorokin stopped, but deflected the rebound to his right. Pastrnak was waiting in the circle and took a moment to corral the puck, then fired a wrister past Sorokin. Pastrnak’s second was very similar to the first, a rebound kicking off Sorokin’s pad right to Pastrnak for a one-timer 8:52 into the second that put Boston up 2-1. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Doug Alden, The Associated Press