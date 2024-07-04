Max Kepler's two-run single
Max Kepler hits a two-run single to left, giving the Twins a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 3rd
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Jessica Campbell is the first woman to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in the league.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Caitlin Clark plus the defending champion Aces equals big numbers.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth since June 9.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Paul George will join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia in pursuit of an NBA championship.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.