Max Kepler's two-run homer (5)
Max Kepler hits a two-run home run to right field. scoring Jose Miranda and cutting the Twins' deficit to 3-2 in the top of the 6th inning
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
Is it expensive to eat at an MLB ballpark? It can depend on which stadium you are at, a USA TODAY analysis shows.
A number of Flames players reportedly wanted out of Calgary during a difficult season under head coach Darryl Sutter.
It all went down in Lakeland
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
Autopsy reports revealed that the 30-year-old wrestler had alcohol and pills in her system at the time of her death
The 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched the morning of the race, the fifth horse to be scratched in recent days
Shohei Ohtani tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts as the Los Angeles Angels beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Wednesday night. But that wasn’t the biggest news on the night. Ohtani become the second player in history to record 500 strikeouts and hit at least 100 home runs, joining Babe Ruth. “I wanted to […]
Stamp Fairtex left a stamp on Alyse Anderson's midsection with a pulverizing body kick at ONE Fight Night 10.
The Maple Leafs will likely be without Knies for the remainder of their series against the Panthers as they try to overcome a 2-0 deficit.
Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point become sixth and seventh horses in a week to die at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Prince George had a special role in Saturday's ceremony, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended with their mom and dad
The International Cycling Union [UCI] is discussing the possibility of banning transgender athletes from female categories amid the outcry over Austin Killips's first prize for women at the Tour of the Gila.
Sydel Curry-Lee is married to an NBA player and is currently pregnant with her second baby
Anthony Davis and his wife, Marlen Davis, have been married since 2021
Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro took viewers on a wild ride during the final minutes of today's broadcast.
Ahead of their face-off, refresh yourself on what Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, and Amy Schneider have accomplished in the game.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James were pummelled by a Golden State Warriors team that made it clear in Game 2 it will not make life easy for the Lakers.
The tennis pro is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's tone when he spoke to media on Friday was a far cry from the one he had less than 24 hours prior. The Toronto Maple Leafs head coach wore a blank expression with little to say in a very brief post-game press conference after his team's 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. With Toronto staring at an 0-2 deficit going on the road for the next two games, Keefe said his team isn't lacking confidence in making it a seri