Max Kepler's solo homer (15)

The Canadian Press

LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Brown won his fifth straight men's 100-metre national title with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday. Brendon Rodney finished second in the event (10.12), closely followed by fellow Olympians Bismark Boateng (10.17) and Jerome Blake (10.19). "I've had championships go down to the wire and I was used to it and it was the moment I lived for," Brown said, standing next to his son Kingsley. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse f