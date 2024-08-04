Max Kepler's go-ahead solo homer (7)
Max Kepler hits a solo home run to right field to give the Twins a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
Crawford faces Madrimov for a chance to win a world title in a fourth weight class after winning belts at lightweight and becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight and welterweight.
Dearica Hamby dropped nine points on Saturday night to push the United States past China for a second time in a matter of hours.
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
The U.S. lost the lead on the final leg to take silver.
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Hill's guaranteed money is close to that of Justin Jefferson's $110 million.
Ricky Alderete pleaded guilty to several charges after he cut down and stole a statue of Jackie Robinson from a youth baseball field in Wichita in January.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
There are at least two blue-blood programs that are having QB competitions as the season approaches. Here are some of the teams that haven't officially decided on a starter.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Freddie Freeman has been away from the Dodgers for the past week to be with his son, who has been in and out of the hospital.