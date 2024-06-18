Max Fried punches out seven vs. Tigers

- Advertisement
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Betts was hit in his hand with a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
With the series back in Boston, the Celtics will aim to close out the Mavericks and secure their 18th championship in franchise history.
The Boston Celtics announced Kristaps Porzingis is good to go for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks after missing Games 3 and 4 with a left leg injury.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Cole is back in time to take the mound in an AL East showdown with Baltimore.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.