Max Christie finishes through contact

The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
The 49ers, fresh off a Super Bowl run, and the Cowboys will both miss out on the postseason this year.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024 but will be a big boost to the Phillies' rotation if he can stay healthy.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
Garrett has been with the Browns since the team drafted him in 2017, but seems open to the idea of changing his situation.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Several key players have us scratching our heads this week. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts makes a call.
New York's new big man has helped power one of the best offenses in the NBA.
The winner gets to face undefeated Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
Dalton Del Don examines some of the most deceiving fantasy stats through 15 weeks of the season ... including Brian Thomas Jr.'s WR16 rank.