Mawar Weakens Into a Tropical Storm as it Approaches Japan's Ryukyu Islands

The former Typhoon Mawar weakened into a tropical storm on Thursday, June 1, according to a report by the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The JMA said the storm’s wind speeds were now around 55 miles per hour, putting it in the category of tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service’s criteria.

Mawar was now bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the Ryukyu Islands in southern Japan. In Okinawa, waves of up to 9 meters high were expected, the JMA said.

This satellite imagery by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows Mawar moving over the Ryukyu Islands on May 31 and June 1. Credit: CIRA via Storyful