The Celtics defeated the Mavericks, 105-98, in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV, to take a 2-0 series lead. Jrue Holiday led the Celtics with 26 points (11-14 FG) and 11 rebounds while Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 7 assists. Jayson Tatum (18 points on 6-22 FG, 12 assists, 9 rebounds) and Derrick White (18 points, 5 rebounds) totaled 36 points for Boston. The Celtics had 29 assists on 38 FGM in this game.