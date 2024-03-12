Mavericks vs Bulls Game Highlights
Dallas defeats Chicago, 127-92. For Dallas, Luka Doncic led the way recording his 17th triple double of the season, 7th consecutive, and 73rd of his career with 27 points (6 3PM), 12 rebounds, and 14 assists while aided by Dereck Lively II (22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks) and Daniel Gafford (20 points, 7 rebounds, 9-9 FG) in the victory. Onuralp Bitim finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds with DeMar DeRozan tallying 13 points for Chicago in the losing effort.