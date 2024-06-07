The Mavericks will need more out of Kyrie Irving to compete with Celtics | No Cap Room

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Senior NBA writer Dan Devine discuss what the Dallas Mavericks need out of Kyrie Irving after his subpar Game 1 performance in order to be competitive against the Boston Celtics. Hear the full conversation on “No Cap Room” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

And it was definitely not a night for Kyrie.

He was oh of five from distance six of 19 overall.

I mean, I don't think it was the Boston crowd that got him that's gonna be uh discussion and discourse and whatever.

But I mean, he, he seemed really at ease and calm and relaxed in the postgame availability here.

It's one game and he said something to the effect of, you know, I got a lot of good looks and this didn't go and that's also I think accurate.

I don't think he had, like, I remember at some point early in the fourth, we started messaging and slack with our team here about like angles we were all gonna be pursuing and one of them was, of course, Kyrie's bad night and like, I remember thinking it doesn't feel like he played bad.

There's one real off pass from the wing up top that just like trickled out of bounds.

I think it was to lively.

They just had a miscommunication there that travel we talked about.

But yeah, he got, I thought relatively good looks.

He hit some like ridiculous, gorgeous Kyrie sidestep, fadeaway stuff, but they're just going to need more from him to win these games.

That's just the bottom line for all the praise he's gotten along the road to this point.

He needs to continue to play to be worth receiving more of that praise or else Dallas just does not have a shot and, and specifically, Dallas does not have shot creators, right?

And that's kind of the, the, the ethos of the team, the identity of the team that as it's been constructed is K uh Luca and Kyrie create everything.

And then you've got guys who can eat off of that creation, you've got lob threats, they can finish.

You've got, um you know, corner three point shooters who can, you can catch and shoot.

You've got, uh uh you know, a couple of, you know, combo guards, I mean, with Jaden Hardy can create his own shot.

We saw a fair amount of that in garbage time, which is Jaden Hardy's time to shine tonight.

But like the rest of the, uh the everything else, it's like those guys eat up whatever 55 60% of the usage and everybody else is complimentary off of that.

And if III I wrote about this in the, I, I kind of wrote about like a lot of stuff in the series preview because I just couldn't stop writing at a certain point.

But, um that, that was the, the matchup to me was like, can the combination of Jrue Holiday and Derek White and then also everybody because guarding Kyrie Irving is a whole team job.

Um Can they get him into like we were talking about with Luca chase you inside the arc, keep you away from the rim and force you to, to subsist on and live on those tough contested midrange fadeaway.

Kyrie Irving can make those shots.

He has to highlight reels full of them, right?

But it's a tough way to live.

And during the regular season in the two matchups, I believe it was, he had 41 points and on 43 shots across two games against Boston.

And it's not all like brutally tough triple coverage, you know, whatever it's, but it's difficult shots and they're not like layups and they're not rhythm shots all the time and they're coming late in the clock or they're coming with a, a, you know, a hand flashing at you on a dig down or whatever.

And that can be a tough way to live even for an elite shot maker.

And you saw that tonight, I think six for 13 inside the arc O for five from beyond.

It never got in a rhythm.

Never.

And, and, uh I don't think, ever got to the free throw line yet.

No free throws, which was also in it.

AAA matter of, I mean, Boston defended that fouling as well as anybody, but that was, I think Kyrie had two free throw attempts in 73 minutes against the Celtics during the regular season, so if you're not allowing him to catch a rhythm, that way, you're not allowing him to catch a rhythm, getting to the rim early in the game and he's got to create his own rhythm there, his own flow, it becomes so much more difficult for Dallas to score.

And then if he can't, where is the offense coming from?

Especially as you mentioned, if the defense is so disciplined and so locked in on, we are not helping.

You are not gonna get open, looks on the perimeter.

It is gonna be Luca, you know, creating his own shot.

Kyrie creating his own shot.

Anything else you get is gonna have to be like off the offensive glass like you are not getting drive and kick, you are not getting swing, swing open.

Look.