Mauricio Torres murder trial continues sentencing phase heads to the jury
Mauricio Torres murder trial continues sentencing phase heads to the jury
Mauricio Torres murder trial continues sentencing phase heads to the jury
Alexandra Daddario just dropped a mirror selfie on Instagram showing off her sculpted abs and legs in a bra and briefs. Alex loves acupuncture and hot yoga.
Cindy Camponovo met her husband, Massimiliano, in 2011 when she was a 26-year-old bar maid and he was her 38-year-old manager
The former president said his personal relationship with the Russian autocrat would have prevented the invasion
Hugo Correia/ReutersA Polish woman with a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg says she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann (@iammadeleinemccan) Julia Faustyna, 21, who has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, says she does not remember most of her ch
"Literally an angel," big sister Khloé commented.
Royal couple were sent up in the latest episode of adult animated series
This universally loved footwear find is one to watch.
Helen Mirren, 77, rocked long platinum gray hair and a black form-fitting gown at the ‘Golda’ premiere’s red carpet in Berlin, Germany on February 20.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Gorga, hit the islands for a vacation with friends
My late father, the politician and boulevardier, Woodrow Wyatt, attended Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953. There were 8,251 guests, accommodated by the scaffolding built into Westminster Abbey, and they sat on velvet chairs, which you could buy afterwards. The profits went to covering the cost of an occasion that made the world wonder.
Kelly Clarkson came to Valerie Bertinelli’s defense after a Twitter troll body-shamed her. A person called Bertinelli “chubby,” and the stars responded with grace.
Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.
The firebrand GOP lawmaker has been cozying up to Republican leaders and landed plum assignments on House committees this year.
LIV Golf's final four players who switched from the PGA Tour - Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester, Brendan Steele and Danny Lee - were announced for 2023.
"Look how cute I am now," the singer posted to Twitter, clapping back at those who negatively commented on her looks at the awards show
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak hinted about leaving the game show before ABC renewed the puzzle series for five more seasons. Read the latest show news and how fans reacted.
The owner of a private Russian military company accused Kremlin military leaders of "high treason" and attempting to destroy his force. Updates.
Bill Gates' oldest daughter recently purchased Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton's former six-bedroom penthouse in Tribeca for $51 million.
CNN CEO Chris Licht says Don Lemon will receive formal training after the TV host said Nikki Haley is not "in her prime," sparking backlash.
Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas