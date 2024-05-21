Mauricio Dubón's two-run home run (2)
Mauricio Dubón hits a two-run home run to left field, extending the Astros' lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Clark returned after rolling her ankle in the first half, but remains in search of her first WNBA victory.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the wild weekend of playoff basketball and look ahead to the conference finals.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
Logano started on the pole and never got passed under green.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
The New York Liberty earned more than $2 million in ticket revenue in their win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever on Saturday.