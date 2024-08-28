Mauricio Dubón singles after review
After the call on the field is overturned, Mauricio Dubón reaches first base on a bunt single to lead off the 8th inning
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
The Rays called up the hard-hitting third baseman Tuesday as they look to make up ground in the wild-card race.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Kadarius Toney had several high-profile miscues with the Chiefs last season.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.
There are seven new head-coaching hires and one interim who got the permanent job.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
An Alabama high school player died after suffering a brain injury in a game on Friday. The injury apparently occurred on a routine tackle.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
Veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the New England Patriots.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Caitlin Clark, who was surprised by Maya Moore last season while playing with the Hawkeyes, was at the Target Center to watch the retirement ceremony on Saturday night.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.