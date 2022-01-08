Maurice Harkless with an assist vs the Denver Nuggets
"We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth were held out of Monday's practice for what the team called "precautionary reasons." The Leafs announced the absences on Twitter, but did not provide further details. Toronto has been working through a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 14 players and seven staff members placed in the NHL's coronavirus protocol at its height. Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren was the only player still in isolation when they beat the visi
After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco
The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea
SYDNEY, Australia — On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when the No. 1 player boarded a plane for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, his timing hardly could have been worse. While he was in the air, the game apparently shifted — and he was denied entry when he landed. Some are saying politics is at play in a country seeing a virus surge and debating how best to beat it back. Australian officials initially said Djokovic,
Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1
It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When
Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks. Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Red Wings also are set to play Saturday night at the Los Angeles Kings and end their trip Tuesday night at San Jose. The Montreal Canadiens extended their pause
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty is slated to join the slumping Blackhawks in Arizona. The 26-year-old Lafferty, who is signed through this season with a $750,000 salary-cap hit, has no goals and two assists in 10 games with the Penguins this season. Nylander has spent this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, collecting eight goals and four assis
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r
VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's
Kamloops, B.C., has been selected as the host city of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The Canadian women's curling championship will be at the Sandman Centre Feb. 17-26, 2023. “Hosting the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is a huge opportunity for a host city to promote itself and generate economic activity for local business, and it’s why it’s such a competitive process for bidding cities,” said Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson. It will be the 42nd edition of the Scotties Tournament