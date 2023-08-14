Maui wildfire recovery efforts met with frustration, grief
Residents who lost everything in wildfires on Maui say they’re frustrated by a lack of information, government support and access to what’s left of their homes.
Noah Tomkinson, 19, his brother Milo, 13, and their mother had to flee from their Lahaina home as the Maui wildfires grew worryingly close.
A building ridge could allow the country to see its first 40-degree reading of the year by Monday afternoon
TORONTO — At 4:11 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2003, the system supervisor in the control room overseeing Ontario's electrical grid saw four alarms pop up on his computer screen. Then came 30,000 more. "It looks like we've had a disturbance," Todd Parcey recalls saying, in what proved to be a massive understatement. He didn't know at the time that problems in Ohio had caused 50 million people to lose power in the northeastern United States and Ontario. That included the entire province east of Wawa except f
Powerful solar storms that can knock out power grids are extremely rare. But these are more likely to happen in coming years, here's why.
"We’re happy to see the police charging something else besides criminal behavior," a Ford spokesman said.
MONTREAL — A warehouse basement in an industrial area of Montreal, near the intersection of two highways, feels about as far from a fish habitat as it gets. But walk through the doors of Opercule's self-described "urban fish farm," and the unmistakable smell of fish fills the air. After donning rubber boots and lab coats, visitors are greeted with the constant hum of the plant's filtration system. Inside the dimly lit warehouse basement, thousands of sleek, speckled Arctic char swim in a dozen o
Wildlife officials estimate the bear was a cub or yearling.
A new pack of gray wolves has shown up in California's Sierra Nevada, several hundred miles away from any other known population of the endangered species, wildlife officials announced Friday. It's a discovery to make researchers howl with delight, given that the native species was hunted to extinction in California in the 1920s. Only in the past decade or so have a few gray wolves wandered back into the state from out-of-state packs.
Cold weather affects EV batteries' life and charging. Heating the car's cabin is the main issue, and batteries work slower in cool temperatures.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A new fire burning on the Hawaii island of Maui on Friday night triggered the evacuation of a community to the northeast of the area that burned earlier this week, police said. The fire prompted the evacuation of people in Kaanapali in West Maui, the Maui Police Department announced on social media. No details of the evacuation were immediately provided. Traffic was halted earlier after some people went over barricaded, closed-off areas of the disaster zone and “entered re
FORT SMITH, N.W.T. — Transportation authorities in the Northwest Territories say the highway out of a community near the Alberta boundary that's being evacuated due to wildfires has now closed. Authorities had been warning that Highway 5 into Fort Smith could be shut as nearby fires continued to burn, and on Sunday afternoon the territory's infrastructure department said the route was no longer open. Evacuation orders were issued Saturday for Fort Smith, with a population of about 2,000, as well
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings along British Columbia's south coast. It says a strong ridge of high pressure will bring well above seasonal daytime temperatures to the region. The weather office says elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat, and it's warning about heat-related health impacts. Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are expected to see temperatures reaching about 33 degrees Celsius, with overnight lows near 17. Meanw
CALGARY — Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassingmuch of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba. The area is named for explorer Capt. John Palliser, who in 1857, famously declared the entire region a wasteland — so hot and arid that no crops would ever grow. More than 160 years later, with parts of the prairie provinces suffe
A governor of a western Russian region blamed a Ukrainian drone for damage to an apartment building in the city of Belgorod on Sunday, after Russia's defence ministry said air defences shot down at least four Ukrainian drones in the west of the country. "State of emergency in Belgorod," Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod governor, said on his Telegram channel, where he shared images of smashed windows and shattered building tiles at a multi-story building, as well as a fragment with concentric blue and yellow circles the color of the Ukrainian flag.
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned Saturday that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest US wildfire for over a century.View on euronews
Microplastic pollution is a global environmental problem that is ubiquitous in all environments, including air, water and soils. Microplastics are readily found in treated wastewater sludge — also known as municipal biosolids — that eventually make their way to our agricultural soils. This is a much greater concentration of microplastics than is typically found in air, water or soil.
MOSCOW (AP) — Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, emergency officials said Sunday. The heavy downpours that flooded villages in the region were slated to bring double the monthly rainfall to some areas over the weekend, according to Russian state media. “More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye,” the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram. Over 4,300 residential buildings were
Phoebe Gross, a master's student at Simon Fraser University, uses a seine net to capture juvenile salmon in the Englishman River Estuary on Vancouver Island. (Molly Segal/CBC)In Parksville, B.C. on Vancouver Island, Phoebe Gross leads a small group over a muddy flat at the mouth of Englishman River to capture juvenile salmon and gather information about where they live. "Right now we're going to one of the marsh sites," said Gross, a master's student at Simon Fraser University's Salmon Watershed
Here is what we know about the origin of the Maui fire and how it so rapidly became an unstoppable force that tore through Lahaina.
A post on the actor's Instagram page also declared that "survivors are the priority" as wildfires wreaked havoc on the Hawaiian island this week.