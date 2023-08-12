Maui resident describes evacuations: 'My three little girls just started crying hysterically'
KCRA 3's Mike Cherry spoke to a resident on Maui who evacuated his family as one of three wildfires approached his neighborhood.
OTTAWA — Heavy rain in Ottawa caused the flooding of roads and properties across the city on Thursday. As skies began to clear late in the afternoon, the City of Ottawa said no injuries had been reported. "While water levels are receding, conditions remain dangerous in some neighbourhoods," the city said in a statement at 4 p.m. Thursday. Severe thunderstorm warnings from Environment Canada were in effect for the Ottawa-Gatineau area over the course of the afternoon. Environment Canada said Otta
HALIFAX — A volunteer firefighter who battled one of Nova Scotia’s biggest wildfires must now shell out thousands of dollars to replace the fishing gear he lost to the flames. Kevin Doane says the fire that burned more than 200 square kilometres in southwest Nova Scotia in late May and June destroyed about $61,000 worth of his lobster fishing gear. Doane is one of 17 fishers who lost a combined total of about $1 million in gear when the historic blaze ripped through Shelburne County. "It's a big
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs. A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighborhoods that had been a vibrant vision of color and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble
FREDERICTON — An unusually high number of great white sharks found dead on Canadian beaches over the past year is a sign the population is growing, says a shark biologist. Four great white sharks were found washed up along beaches in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec in the past 12 months, said John Chisholm from the New England Aquarium, in Boston, Mass. That number is higher than previous years, he said in an interview Thursday. "The other part of this is how many go
Toronto firefighters have extinguished the majority of a blaze at an industrial site where chemicals were stored, the deputy fire chief said, adding that the incident no longer posed a public safety risk. Residents near the scene of the fire in the city's west-end had earlier been asked to stay indoors with their windows shut amid concerns that burning lubricants, motor oil and other flammable liquids in the facility could produce hazardous smoke. Deputy Chief of the Toronto Fires Services Jim J
Larry Cowan has been birding for 30 years, including nearly 20 years where he lives in Pitt Meadows, B.C., about 38 kilometres east of Vancouver. In that time, Cowan says he's noticed a decline in cliff swallow sightings.So in 2019, he was pleased to see the birds, which are protected under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act, building a colony of nests in the observation tower in Grant Narrows Regional Park at Pitt Lake. Unfortunately, the nests were destroyed that summer, and it took fo
HALIFAX — A Canadian forecaster says a revised outlook predicting more storms than average in the Atlantic Ocean this hurricane season increases the chance of a significant storm hitting Eastern Canada. Chris Fogarty, who heads the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., said the primary reason for the new estimate this week from forecasters in the United States is higher than normal ocean temperatures, which help fuel hurricanes. “A possibility of more storms than normal as we go into the
Drone footage taken in Kihei, Maui, showed scorched earth surrounding homes as containment measures were being taken amid destructive wildfires on the Hawaiian island that left at least 36 dead.Hawaii News Now cited Maui County as providing the increased death toll late on Wednesday, August 9, up from six earlier in the day. All the confirmed deaths were said to be in Lahaina, which saw severe destruction. Dozens more people were reported injured.President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the wildfires, and urged residents to “follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert.” Credit: Steven Colletti via Storyful
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The death toll in Maui rose to 67 on Friday as officials confirmed another 12 fatalities from a massive blaze that turned large swaths of a centuries-old town into a hellscape of ashen rubble. Maui County officials said in an online statement that firefighters continued to battle the blaze, which was not yet fully contained. Meanwhile, residents of Lahaina were being allowed to return home for the first time to assess the damage. Associated Press journalists witnessed the
STORY: China's so-called "sponge cities" were designed to boost flood resilience in metropolitan areas.But their effectiveness is now under scrutiny, after devastating floods inundated cities there in recent weeks.The extreme weather has caused deaths, destroyed homes, and damaged infrastructure. So what is the "sponge city" scheme, and why hasn't it worked?China has long sought to improve the way it handles extreme weather.Breakneck urbanization has left vast stretches of land in impermeable concrete, often along banks of major rivers that traditionally served as flood plains. With wetlands paved over and nowhere for surplus water to settle, waterlogging and flooding is commonplace."Sponge cities" were designed to make greater use of lower-impact, "nature-based solutions". Essentially, ways to better distribute water and improve drainage and storage."Sponge city" plans include the use of permeable asphalt, building new canals and ponds, and restoring wetlands.The goal is to ease waterlogging and improve the overall urban environment.And for China, the need to find a solution was ramping up.2018 data showed 641 out of 654 large- and medium-sized cities were vulnerable to floods and waterlogging.So what has been done so far?Studies show that many of the local pilot initiatives have had a positive effect. But implementation has been patchy. Just 30 pilot sponge cities were selected in 2015 and 2016. And by last year, only 64 of China's 654 cities had produced legislation to implement sponge city guidelines, researchers said back in January, adding that the government had so far paid "minimum attention" to sponge city construction. They called for national legislation to be drawn up as soon as possible."Sponge cities" do have some limitations.And even if measures had been fully implemented, they wouldn't have been able to prevent this year's disasters.Experts believe sponge city infrastructure can only handle 7.9 inches of rain per day. Zhengzhou in Henan province, for example, was one of the most enthusiastic pioneers of sponge city construction. It allocated more than $8 billion to the program from 2016 to 2021. But in July 2021, it saw rainfall of almost 8 inches in one hour.Authorities are also playing catch-up on climate change. This year's heavy rain hit cities in the normally arid north, where sponge city development is less advanced.Officials warn China is especially vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, due to its large population and unevenly distributed water supplies.