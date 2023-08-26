Maui releases list of hundreds missing after fires

STORY: Steven Merrill, an FBI special agent from its Honolulu field office, told a press conference on Friday (August 25) that the list of 388 names was a "subset" of a larger one.

Officials had said earlier in the week that they had a running list of 1,000 to 1,100 people still unaccounted for.

But they warned that the tally included some people with only a single name, some duplicate listings and some people whose genders were unclear. As of Thursday afternoon, an additional 1,732 people initially reported missing had been found, officials said.

The Aug. 8 fire on the island of Maui is the deadliest in the U.S. since a 1918 forest fire in Minnesota and Wisconsin killed more than 450.