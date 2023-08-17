Maui official defends not sounding sirens during fires

STORY: Herman Andaya, administrator of the Maui County Emergency Management Agency, said sirens in Hawaii are used to alert people to tsunamis. Using it during the fire might have led people to evacuate toward the danger, he told reporters.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green also defended the decision not to sound sirens. Green has ordered the state attorney general to conduct a comprehensive review of the emergency response that would bring in outside investigators and experts, clarifying that the review is "not a criminal investigation in any way."

Governor Green also announced the death toll from the grassland fire on Aug. 8 had risen to 110, with only 38 percent of the disaster area searched. Officials expect the toll to increase.