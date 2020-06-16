'Mature' Waterspout Spotted in Florida Keys

A waterspout was spotted near the Alligator Reef Lighthouse in the Florida Keys on Tuesday, June 16, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service described the waterspout as “mature” and said that its visible ring of spray signified wind speeds of “at least 40 mph.”

Local resident Melissa Aronsson captured these videos of the waterspout from her home in Islamorada, Florida. Credit: Melissa Aronsson via Storyful