Matthews, Marner on track to write different story
If Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner keep their standard through two games, the noise won't centre around them if the Leafs fail to get by the Lightning in Round 1.
“A young worker was barely three months on the job when his life was tragically cut short.”
Yankees' Aaron Judge takes moment before game to greet the 9-year-old and the Blue Jays fan who were part of viral moment of kindness the day before.
"It felt really good to flip them off ... I make $25 million a year, I should be just fine," - Green after the game.
Amazon shoppers say these $34 gardening clogs are "super comfortable."
The former NHL forward has reportedly been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from a pair of instances in Texas last June.
Iuliia Mendel told Insider that Russia's invasion has implications beyond Ukraine — a reality of which she believes the world has grown acutely aware.
This story keeps getting better and better.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UK's Chatham House think tank that Mariupol is "destroyed completely."
Some experts and officials believe Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine on May 9, giving him access to more manpower.
Barkley’s explanation was simple and one many sports fans and athletes can probably appreciate.
Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s
Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202
MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c
Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a
Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r
Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad
Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.