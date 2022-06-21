Matthews deserves historic Hart, Bunting nomination recognition enough

Auston Matthews would could become the first Maple Leaf to win the Hart since 1955 but Michael Bunting is likely to miss out on the Calder Trophy.

Video Transcript

OMAR: The NHL Awards are here. And there are two Leafs who can walk away with a trophy. Auston Matthews is nominated for both the Hart and the Ted Lindsay, whereas my boy Michael J. Bunting is nominated for the Calder, which a lot of Detroit fans are still angry about, which makes me laugh.

All kidding aside, it doesn't matter. It's fine. You have Seider, he's awesome. He's great.

How many awards are the Leafs actually going to walk away from, three, two, or one? For the most part, a lot of us think that it's only going to be the one. Now, if I can use my whole Maple Leafs Nation, passion, hive mind thing, I think a lot of us agree that Matthews is likely going to win the Hart. Hart Trophy goes to the player most valuable to their team by definition.

Auston Matthews scored 60 goals this year. I mean, that's pretty sick. Yes, scoring was up throughout the entire league. There were a lot of players who hit the 50-goal mark. But Matthews is the only one who hit 60. And that is no easy thing to do in today's NHL, where goalies are as best as they've ever been.

Now, I think besides the goal scoring as well, his play away from the puck-- the way that he chases down plays and he's determined to get the puck back actually led to a lot more scoring chances that he was able to finish on. So I think there are a lot of things that go in Matthews' favor.

And another thing to keep in mind, the Hart Trophy is a regular season award. So yes, Connor McDavid was sick in the playoffs. But the Hart Trophy is a regular season award.

Now, does Igor Shesterkin walk away from it? He has, actually, a pretty solid case as well, considering what he was able to do on the Rangers. But I do think that Matthews takes this one.

Now, the Ted Lindsay, which goes to the best player as voted by the rest of the players in the NHL, that one might be a little tricky. I could see that one going to McDavid because it's Connor McDavid. And I think it's tough to argue about a lot of the things that other players do come second to what McDavid is doing. So I think the Hart works out pretty well.

As far as the Calder, I just wanted Bunting to get nominated. I didn't think he would actually win. Now, there was a moment, there was a time in the season where I was watching him play. And it's like, wow, he's actually playing pretty well. He could win. But no, I think the nomination is good enough.

And again, Seider on Detroit, he's playing top 20 minutes as a rookie. I think it's something solid. But being recognized for the award is pretty solid on Bunting's part.

I think Matthews gets the Hart. I think it would be extremely, extremely frustrating if the entire time we've been saying Matthews for Hart when he's on the ice, we're chanting MVP, he broke all of these records, and doesn't get the Hart Trophy, it would kind of suck. Maybe it might be understandable, but it would suck. And considering what us as Leafs fans have gone through again, I think we do need this one victory.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stars hire 2-time Cup Final coach DeBoer to replace Bowness

    The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday that they have hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach, a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights. DeBoer, who previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs, was let go by the Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history. He had been their coach for 2 1/2 seasons after replacing Gerard Gallant, who took Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in

  • U.S. Open: The agony of another Will Zalatoris near-miss

    How much more heartbreak can Will Zalatoris endure?

  • Edmonton Oilers sign head coach Woodcroft to three-year extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed head coach Jay Woodcroft to a three-year contract extension, rewarding him for leading the team to the NHL Western Conference final. The Oilers named Woodcroft as the team's interim head coach on Feb. 10 after Dave Tippett was fired following a 7-13-3 run that had the Oilers sitting fifth in the Pacific Division. The Oilers underwent a rapid turnaround under the 45-year-old Toronto native, winning their next five games by a combined score of 22-8. Edmon

  • Jack Del Rio's father, high school teammates, and players help shed light on controversial comments

    Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's father, former high school teammates and players help shed light on his troubling comments.

  • Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022 as outlook improves

    A sharp bounce-back in air travel from the pandemic will allow global airlines to narrow losses this year and possibly claw their way back to profit in 2023, an industry body said as it upgraded widely watched forecasts on Monday. Global airlines are now expected to post a $9.7 billion loss in 2022, in a sharp improvement from a revised $42.1 billion loss in 2021, the International Air Transport Association said.

  • Ukraine war: Kyiv launches 'massive' night-time mission to retake Snake Island

    Vladimir Putin threatens nuclear strike by year end Ukraine cannot settle for 's----y peace', Boris Johnson to tell G7 Analysis: Europe risks pyrrhic victory over Putin with sanctions Moscow official on trial for 'fake news' stages courtroom protest

  • Was Bednar right to compare Avalanche to the Leafs?

    Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said he sees 'a lot of similarities" between his players and the Maple Leafs' roster but is the comparison fair given the Avalanche's blue line strength?

  • Cute Best Friend Halloween Costumes to Try This Year

    These cute and unique best friend costumes are perfect for showing your dynamic duo pride this Halloween 2022.

  • Should the Leafs bring back Connor Brown?

    Connor Brown looks to be on the move from Ottawa, prompting rumours of a return to Toronto but would the Leafs be wise to trade for their 2012 draft pick?

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • 'We always support our fellow Newfoundlanders,' says Avalanche superfan

    With the Stanley Cup finals between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning underway, one superfan from Newfoundland and Labrador felt simply watching the series on TV was not enough. St. John's resident Paul O'Leary is a lifelong fan of the Avalanche, often reminiscing about the glory days when Patrick Roy, Joe Saakic and Peter Forsberg hoisted Lord Stanley's mug in 1996, and again in 2001. When the Avalanche punched their ticket to this year's final, O'Leary jumped on the first plane to

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • U.S. Open a reminder of what really matters in golf

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A week that began with Phil Mickelson speaking without saying hardly anything ended with Matt Fitzpatrick at a momentary loss for words in his proudest moment. The U.S. Open was more that just a diversion from the disruption in golf. It brought meaning to the game. “No words," Fitzpatrick said moments after a shot that will become part of U.S. Open lore. He hit 9-iron from behind a lip in a fairway bunker on the 18th hole at Brookline that settled 18 feet behind the pin a

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.