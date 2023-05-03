Matthew Tkachuk becoming a top-5 NHL superstar

Matthew Tkachuk put the Florida Panthers on his back against the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and would be a strong candidate to win the Hart Trophy if it wasn't for Connor McDavid.

Video Transcript

OMAR: It really sucks McDavid having the season he's having because like, Tkachuk should get the Hart, man. Like, he's been carrying that team. He put that team on his frickin' back.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He's on my Hart ballot, for the record. He's on my Hart Trophy ballot.

OMAR: Oh my gosh. What a year from him.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, dude had a better year than he did last year. I've been saying on so many other platforms. This is the spring we learn-- or not learn, but everyone realizes that Matthew Tkachuk is an ultimate game-breaker. And I think he was showing signs of that last season. This is the year people recognize Matthew Tkachuk for the game-breaker that he is, and he's a top 10 player, and he's knocking on the door of the top five.

He's knocking on that door. Like, I think we could all agree, MacKinnon, McDavid, Makar, Matthews, Draisaitl. I think we can all agree on that as a top five, am I wrong?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: It's a fair list.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm pretty sure. Yeah, I think so. You can-- think of how many players are ahead of Matthew Tkachuk in order for him to reach that top five. I don't think that list is that long. You can say, guys like Jason Robertson, if you want to throw in Sidney Crosby there, I get it. He's still a very good player at his age and we should not disrespect him.

I do not think that list is long for Matthew Tkachuk in order to jump over people to become a top five player. And if one of those players in that top five falls off, I-- maybe this is a blasphemous take to say-- if the Leafs lose that first round, I think Matthews is that guy to fall off and Matthew Tkachuk takes his place.