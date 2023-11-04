Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles - as Friends co-stars attend funeral

The Daily Beast

Carlo Allegri/ReutersA friend of Matthew Perry’s says the actor’s “Mattman” posts before his death were not cries for help as suggested by conspiracy theorists. The Friends star, who died from an apparent drowning at the age of 54 last weekend, referred to himself as “Mattman” in several social media posts in the days leading up to his death—including his final Instagram upload captioned: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.” Athenna Crosby, a model and entertainm